Caprice, Heath to headline 1st romantic drama series

GOOD news, CapEath fans!

Sparkle artists Caprice Cayetano and Heath Jornales are set to headline GMA Public Affairs' upcoming romantic drama series “You’re My Favorite Song” – marking their first-ever starring role in a TV series.

The announcement was made by GMA Public Affairs on Saturday, April 25.

Joining the "CapEath" duo are fellow PBB housemates and co-Sparkle artists Marco Masa and Clifford, forming a powerhouse young cast that promises to bring kilig and excitement to viewers.

“You’re My Favorite Song” is set to be directed by JP Habac, who is known for the film “I’m Drunk, I Love You.”

The series is an original concept by Mark Ivan Caro. It will be written by Erwin Caezar Bravo, who is behind the hit primetime series “Black Rider” and “My Ilonggo Girl.”

“You’re My Favorite Song” will air on GMA Network this year.

For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www.GMAnetwork.com. PR