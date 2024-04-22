Capturing life through lens

Capturing moments and appreciating the world around him, Ulymar Montero is eager to see where the next shutter will take him.
Currently a Multimedia Arts student at University of Mindanao (UM), his artistic journey began in sixth grade when his family, who previously owned a photography studio, introduced him to the world of photography.
Inspired by his uncle's passion for photography, he fell in love with the craft and started learning.
Initially aiming to become a computer programmer and hindered by a lack of equipment, Ulymar's passion for photography grew as he experimented with his uncle's Nikon D90 camera left to him in 2018. This experience marked the start of his photography journey.
As Ulymar honed his skills, he decided to turn his passion into a career, saying, “It gives me the chance to express my creativity and document the beauty of the world I live in.”
Through photography, Ulymar connected with strangers who became friends, shaping his evolving artistic journey.
He shared, “My life's journey has always been an evolving process of personal discovery, artistic expression, and engagement with society. I'm also eager to see where the next shutter click will take me as I carry on growing, learning, and exploring.”
His deep love for photography and desire to share his unique perspective inspired him to pursue his dream of becoming an accomplished artist and photographer.
Balancing his life as a student and working in an independent company, Ulymar views achieving success as moving closer to personal and professional goals, which involve overcoming obstacles, learning from experiences, and persistently aiming for self-improvement.
For aspiring photographers, he advises, “Keep shooting and always believe in yourself. Practice consistently, because photography requires practice to improve. Experiment with different subjects, techniques, and environments to broaden your skills and develop your unique style.”
Explore his work, check out his social media pages: Facebook page: Ulymar Montero Films, Instagram: @ulymarmonterofilms. NRO