Capturing life through lens

Capturing moments and appreciating the world around him, Ulymar Montero is eager to see where the next shutter will take him.

Currently a Multimedia Arts student at University of Mindanao (UM), his artistic journey began in sixth grade when his family, who previously owned a photography studio, introduced him to the world of photography.

Inspired by his uncle's passion for photography, he fell in love with the craft and started learning.

Initially aiming to become a computer programmer and hindered by a lack of equipment, Ulymar's passion for photography grew as he experimented with his uncle's Nikon D90 camera left to him in 2018. This experience marked the start of his photography journey.