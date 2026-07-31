Car Free Sunday expands to Roxas Coastal Road

TO PROVIDE a wider, more secure space for wellness and recreation, the City Government of Davao, through the Davao City Sports Development Office (SDD), has officially opened the Car-Free Sunday route stretching from the Roxas portion of the Coastal Road to Bago Coastal Road beginning July 26, 2026 from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The opening comes after the completion of construction works by the Department of Public Works and Highways and a thorough assessment by the City Government of Davao.

Michael Denton P. Aportadera, SDD Head told the City Information Office (CIO) that the expanded route welcomes cyclists, runners, joggers, walkers, and other participants, making open spaces more inclusive, enjoyable, and secure for every Dabawenyo.

“It’s a very good thing for us to open it up because now, everyone has access, and hopefully, we will follow the guidelines during Car Free Sundays,” he said.

All participants are also advised to maintain proper lane discipline, exercise courtesy and respect toward fellow participants, strictly refrain from racing or engaging in unsafe activities, and to keep the area clean at all times.

“Enjoy it because it’s free and stay healthy, Dabawenyos,” Aportadera emphasized.

The expanded Car-Free Sunday route underscores Davao City’s commitment to promote an active lifestyle and provide a safe environment for all Dabawenyos. CIO