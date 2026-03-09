Car-free Sunday route extended to Bucana Bridge

DAVAO City's Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO) extended the Car-Free Sunday (CFS) route to Bucana Bridge.

CFS is set every Sunday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., starting March 8, 2026, giving residents more space for walking, jogging, cycling, and other fitness activities.

The city advises participants to use the Tulip Area entrance to Bucana Bridge, keeping Roxas Coastal Road closed.

“We encourage everyone to observe proper safety measures, follow traffic marshals and personnel on duty, and maintain cleanliness in the area. Let us continue to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for all Dabawenyos,” the office said in a March 5 Facebook post.

Longer, safer route welcomed

The Davao Coastal Roadrunners (DCR) welcomed the extension, noting it provides a longer, safer, and more scenic route for running, walking, and biking.

“We invite everyone to join and make the most of this initiative, whether for running, walking, or biking. Let’s work together to keep our coastal roads safe, lively, and welcoming for everyone in the community,” the group told SunStar Davao on March 9.

DCR hopes the route will extend further to the Roxas exit once construction is completed. The group also urged the local government to add lighting along the coastal road to ensure participant safety during early morning or late afternoon activities.

“By prioritizing safety, accessibility, and community involvement, Car-Free Sunday can continue to thrive as a people-centered initiative that promotes healthy lifestyles and vibrant public spaces for all,” DCR said.

Car-free Sunday program

The 20th City Council approved the Car-Free Sunday program as part of DCSDD’s Physical Fitness Program.

Environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) has advocated for a “Car-Free Ordinance” to promote recreational activities, such as jogging, cycling, and pet walking on weekends.

Car-free days have been implemented in other Philippine cities, such as Makati’s Ayala Avenue, managed in partnership with Ayala Land, and independently in Antipolo City.

City officials drafted the ordinance before the pandemic, but postponed it to align with the High Priority Bus System. RGP