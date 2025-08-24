Caraga: Convergence of light, history, ideas

Caraga, Davao Oriental, is a place where the day begins before most of the country wakes up. Known as the Sunrise Capital of the Philippines, this coastal town on Mindanao’s eastern edge offers more than just beautiful views. It is a treasure of history, nature, and culture.
For the SunStar Davao team, this trip was more than a getaway. It was a journey for brainstorming and benchmarking, an opportunity to learn from local initiatives, meet with community leaders, and bring home ideas to strengthen the way we tell stories and connect with our audience. Along the way, Caraga’s wonders revealed before us, each stop weaving its own part in the narrative.
We started our visit with a hearty lunch at a small eatery by the sea, where the horizon stretched wide and the waters shone in shades of blue. From our table, the Pacific seemed to go on forever, blurring into the sky. The sound of waves and the gentle sea breeze gave a sense of calm, a refreshing start before diving into the day’s purpose.
In the heart of town stands San Salvador del Mundo Parish, considered the oldest Catholic church in Mindanao. Built between 1877 and 1884 by Jesuit missionaries from wood, coral, and stone, it has stood through generations as a symbol of faith.
Now declared a National Historical Site, the church survived Typhoon Pablo in 2012 with little damage, a sign of its enduring strength. Inside, visitors can find relics like a baptismal font from the Spanish era, an 1802 church bell, and parish records from the earliest years of the community. Restoration work completed in 2020 preserved not only its structure but also the history it holds.
Around 82 kilometers from Mati City lies Pusan Point, the country’s easternmost tip and the site of the Millennium Sunrise on January 1, 2000. Here, the sun rises about eight minutes earlier than in Manila, casting golden light over the Pacific.
A 16-foot Jubilee Cross stands tall at the cliff’s edge, marking that historic moment. The nearby eco-park offers spaces for quiet reflection, while the newly opened Mandaya Heritage Museum shares the traditions and stories of the Mandaya people, a project completed in 2024 as part of the late Governor Corazon Nuñez Malanyaon’s vision.
Caraga is rich with natural beauty. The town is home to over 40 waterfalls, including the turquoise pools of Kapuka Falls and the calm drop of Kyabatangan Falls. Along its coastline, San Luis Beach and the Pantad Tidal Pool give visitors a choice between riding waves or relaxing in natural rock pools.
The culture here is just as vibrant. In Mandaya communities, locals keep the art of Dagmay weaving alive, and homestays offer visitors a glimpse into everyday life.
While we explored Caraga’s sites, our main goal was to connect with the people working to shape its future. We met with local officials to exchange ideas on tourism, cultural preservation, and community projects. These conversations gave us insights into how stories and traditions can be kept alive while helping the local economy grow.
Caraga is a place where the light of day begins, where the sea and sky meet, and where history is part of daily life. For the SunStar Davao team, it was more than a scenic backdrop. It became a source of lessons in resilience, creativity, and community spirit.
As we left, the first light of Caraga stayed with us, a reminder that every day is a chance to begin again, for both the communities we serve and the stories we share. KBP