Caraga: Convergence of light, history, ideas

Caraga, Davao Oriental, is a place where the day begins before most of the country wakes up. Known as the Sunrise Capital of the Philippines, this coastal town on Mindanao’s eastern edge offers more than just beautiful views. It is a treasure of history, nature, and culture.

For the SunStar Davao team, this trip was more than a getaway. It was a journey for brainstorming and benchmarking, an opportunity to learn from local initiatives, meet with community leaders, and bring home ideas to strengthen the way we tell stories and connect with our audience. Along the way, Caraga’s wonders revealed before us, each stop weaving its own part in the narrative.