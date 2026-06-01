Caraga Region’s last rebels lay down arms

THE Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC), once considered one of the remaining regional structures of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) operating in Northeastern Mindanao, has officially collapsed following the surrender of its last remaining members in Caraga, the Philippine Army announced.

The 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division early this week said the complete dismantling of the NEMRC came after five remaining members yielded to government forces on May 28 in Tagbina, Surigao del Sur. The surrender was facilitated by joint troops from the 401st Infantry Brigade and the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force.

The latest development followed the surrender of three other members on May 27, who also turned over a carbine rifle, magazines, and ammunition. Military officials said the successive surrenders signaled the final disintegration of the group’s remaining operational capability in the region.

Authorities attributed the collapse to sustained military and intelligence operations, coupled with internal demoralization among members after the death of NEMRC leader Edilberto Daval, also known by the aliases Bong, Waco, and Bill, during an encounter with government forces on May 11.

Colonel Glenn Joy Aynera, acting commander of the 401st Infantry Brigade, said the former rebels voluntarily surrendered and expressed support for the government’s peace and development initiatives.

“This significant development marks another major milestone in our intensified campaign to end insurgency in Caraga Region. The surrender of the remaining NEMRC members signifies the complete dismantling of one of the CTG’s major regional formations operating in Northeastern Mindanao,” Aynera said.

Major General Michele Anayron Jr., commander of the 4th Infantry Division, credited the achievement to coordinated efforts among the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units, law enforcement agencies, and communities across the region.

“The total collapse of the NEMRC is a testament to the effectiveness of our focused military operations, strengthened collaboration with local government units, and the unwavering support of the communities. This achievement brings us closer to attaining lasting peace and sustainable development in the region,” he said.

The collapse of the NEMRC comes amid broader gains in the government’s anti-insurgency campaign in Northern Mindanao and Caraga. Earlier reports showed that authorities have significantly weakened armed communist groups in the region through sustained security operations, community-based peace-building programs, and reintegration efforts for former rebels. Government agencies reported conducting more than 1,600 peace-building and awareness activities across Caraga in 2025, reaching over 42,000 participants as part of efforts to prevent recruitment and support long-term peace initiatives. Military officials have also expressed confidence that Caraga is moving closer to achieving full insurgency-free status, with several municipalities already declared cleared of active guerrilla presence and others undergoing administrative validation.

The government said former rebels who surrender will continue to receive assistance through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), which provides immediate aid, livelihood support, and reintegration assistance to help them return to civilian life. In Caraga alone, hundreds of former rebels have benefited from government reintegration programs in recent years.

With the NEMRC now dismantled, military officials said they will sustain peace and security efforts to prevent any resurgence of insurgent activities while advancing development programs in formerly conflict-affected communities across Northeastern Mindanao. DEF