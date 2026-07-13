Cardinal Quevedo Harmony in Diversity awardee

AT A time when societies across Southeast Asia are becoming increasingly diverse and interconnected, individuals and organisations continue to demonstrate that harmony is not merely an aspiration, but something built through everyday leadership, dialogue, and community action.

It is in this spirit that the Harmony in Diversity Award was established to recognize individuals whose lifelong commitment to fostering social cohesion and harmony serves as an inspiration for communities across Southeast Asia.

Cardinal Orlando Beltran Quevedo, O.M.I., archbishop emeritus of Cotabato, has been named the inaugural recipient of the Harmony in Diversity Award.

Presented by Temasek Foundation in collaboration with the 5P Global Movement as the supporting secretariat, the Harmony in Diversity Award recognizes individuals in Southeast Asia who have demonstrated outstanding efforts to foster social cohesion and harmony between people of different cultures.

As the first Cardinal from Mindanao, Cardinal Quevedo is honoured as a unifying figure who has consistently championed a "dialogue of life" — the everyday encounters between ordinary citizens of different faiths — as the true foundation for overcoming suspicion and building lasting peace.

Throughout his ministry, Cardinal Quevedo recognized the regional insurgency as a socio-political struggle requiring structural fairness, respect for ancestral domains, and the resolution of historical injustices.

In 1996, he helped establish the Bishops-Ulama Conference, bringing together Catholic bishops, Protestant pastors, and Muslim ulama to create a platform for sustained interfaith cooperation.

He also advocated for peace legislation, including the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), to ensure the protection of fundamental rights, freedom of worship, and self-determination for all communities.

For its inaugural cycle, the Harmony in Diversity Award received more than 70 nominations from across Southeast Asia, reflecting the region's strong commitment to strengthening social cohesion through community leadership, dialogue, and collaboration.

Launched on August 1, 2025, the award seeks to promote greater understanding of initiatives that foster harmony, amplify the impact of local changemakers, and build a growing regional network of individuals committed to advancing peaceful and inclusive societies.

The Award Ceremony will be graced by Madam Halimah Yacob, Chancellor of the Singapore University of Social Sciences, Patron of the Harmony in Diversity Award, and former President of the Republic of Singapore.

“The Harmony in Diversity Award was launched with the purpose of recognizing individuals who courageously chose to build bridges across divides and foster social cohesion in Southeast Asia. Cardinal Quevedo greatly embodies this spirit as the inaugural recipient. Through decades of service, he has displayed continued resilience towards peacebuilding and his enduring contributions in Mindanao proves that harmony is built through everyday acts of dialogue, compassion, and courage. Amidst the complexities of present challenges, this award is presented at a significant time where there should be a determination to uphold unity and harmony in the region. My heartiest congratulations to Cardinal Quevedo hope that the award will encourage many others to continue the invaluable work of bridging communities closer together”, Yacob said.

Meanwhile, Ng Boon Heong, executive director and chief executive officer of Temasek Foundation said, “Creating and promoting peace in meaningful ways is important work and through this award, Temasek Foundation hopes to recognize such Harmony in Diversity champions and share their remarkable stories across the region.

Heon said that Cardinal Quevedo’s work is a “powerful reminder that harmony is built patiently through sustained effort.”

“His lifelong commitment towards peaceful coexistence and understanding between people of different cultures embodies the values of the Harmony in Diversity Award. This Award is a launch pad to inspire more collective effort in building Harmony in Diversity across Southeast Asia,” Heon added.

M. Arsjad Rasjid P.M., the founder of the 5P Global Movement, stated that the Harmony in Diversity Award was established to celebrate individuals whose work serves as a reminder that lasting peace is built through trust, respect, and the courage to bridge differences.

He noted that Cardinal Quevedo exemplifies these values through his lifelong commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding across communities.

Rasjid added that the Cardinal's work also reflects the enduring spirit of Bhinneka Tunggal Ika — Unity in Diversity — which serves as a reminder that differences are not barriers to overcome, but strengths that enrich a shared humanity.

“5P Global Movement believes that peace, prosperity, people, planet, and partnership are deeply interconnected. Social harmony requires collective action and shared responsibility from communities, industries and even countries. We hope this inaugural award not only recognises Cardinal Quevedo's extraordinary contribution, but also inspires many more individuals, communities, and institutions across Southeast Asia to continue building bridges and strengthening social cohesion for generations to come,” Rasjid said.

The nominations were reviewed by a distinguished panel of regional leaders consisting of HRH Tunku Tun Aminah, Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Berjaya Corporation Berhad; M. Retno L.P. Marsudi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia; Mayor Joy Belmonte, Mayor of Quezon City, Philippines; Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO, Frasers Property Limited, and Heong.

Following a thoughtful deliberation, the judges selected Cardinal Orlando B. Quevedo for his lifelong commitment to peacebuilding, interfaith understanding, and reconciliation, particularly through his sustained engagement in Mindanao over several decades.

They recognized his moral leadership in bridging communities across religious and social divides, and his enduring contribution to advancing dignity, mutual understanding, and self-determination for affected communities.

Cardinal Quevedo expressed deep honor upon receiving the recognition, stating that he accepted it with gratitude on behalf of the many communities, faith leaders, and peacebuilders who had dedicated themselves to the quiet and often unseen work of building peace.

“Harmony is not the absence of differences. It is our willingness to embrace those differences with respect, compassion, and a genuine desire to understand one another. Our diversity should never be a reason for fear or division; rather, it is a gift that enriches our shared humanity,” Quevedo said.

He added that true harmony is built through everyday relationships when people choose dialogue, respect, and compassion. He noted that lasting peace grows from these daily encounters between individuals of different faiths, cultures, and communities.

Furthermore, he expressed hope that people would continue to walk this journey together, building societies where every person is treated with dignity and where diversity is embraced as a source of strength rather than division.

Cardinal Quevedo will be formally presented with the Harmony in Diversity Award at the inaugural Award Ceremony on July 15, 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia. He will receive a USD 20,000 prize, a trophy symbolizing harmony in diversity, and the opportunity to share his work with regional peacebuilders, thought leaders, and representatives from government, civil society, and the private sector. PR