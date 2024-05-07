Cargo vessel refloated after DavOr grounding

THE Coast Guard District-Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) announced on Monday morning, May 6, 2024, that the cargo vessel that ran aground in Davao Oriental has been successfully refloated.

According to CGDSEM's Facebook post, MV GY Bella Trix, which grounded on May 3, 2024, at Barangay Lavigan, Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, was refloated successfully at 3:58 am on Monday, May 6, due to favorable conditions.

The vessel was freed without external assistance, as reported by Coast Guard Station Davao Oriental and Marine Environmental Protection Unit—Southeastern Mindanao (MEPU-SEM).

Following the refloating, the vessel was relocated, and its anchors were safely dropped in the waters of Sitio Impog, Barangay Lavigan, at 5:45 am.

“Observations indicate that there are no signs of oil spill in the surrounding waters, mitigating initial environmental concerns,” the CGDSEM assured.

Next, MV GY Bella Trix will be towed to Sta. Ana Port in Davao City for inspection by the Philippine Coast Guard and Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) to assess any damage incurred during the grounding and ensure compliance with safety standards before resuming operations.

Local authorities and maritime agencies will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates on the vessel's inspection progress.

It can be recalled that MV GY Bella Trix, under Captain Enrico B. Dagatan Jr. and owned by GY Shipping Lines Inc., ran aground at 1 a.m. on May 3.

Contrary to earlier reports, investigations found no salt contamination in the center fuel oil tank and bilges.

To prevent environmental damage and address potential oil spill risks, the Marine Environmental Protection Unit - Southeastern Mindanao (MEPU-SEM) and Special Operations Group-Southeastern Mindanao (SOG-SEM) deployed a 95-meter spill boom due to the vessel’s 42,730 liters of diesel fuel cargo. RGP