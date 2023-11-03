Carinderia owners strategize to minimize impact of LPG price hike

CARINDERIA owners in Davao City are finding ways to cope with the recent hike in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that has affected their businesses.

Son-son Maitum, a carinderia owner in Panacan, has come up with a strategy in response to the rising LPG prices – to use wood for cooking instead of relying on LPG. He said he could easily buy wood from his neighbors or even pick up some along the river near his stall.

“Taas na kaayo ang presyo sa LPG, diskartehan na lang ni og kahoy kahoy, manguha ra ko sa sapa, naay mga gapnod gapnod, okay na to (The hike in LPG prices are unbearable, I needed to strategize like gathering wood from the nearby river. There are driftwoods that I can use for fuel that might suffice),” Maitum said in an interview with SunStar Davao.

Jestoni Polong, another carinderia owner in Buhangin, said they have even used up their savings to buy LPG and other needed ingredients. However, they have not increased food prices as of the moment.

“Kapoy na kaayo magtaas, tas malugi mi hinoon, dili na lang namo tas-an ang presyo sa sud-an. Usa pa, daghan man gihapon nagakaon sa amoa so okay ra (Keeping on increasing our food prices is also tiring and will take a toll on our business. So we prefer not to, anyway we have plenty of customers),” he said.

It was reported early that households must expect higher prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) this month.

This is after Petron announced a price increase of P0.45 per kilogram for their household LPG, effective 12:01 a.m. of November 1, 2023. LPG prices increased by P0.50 per kg while Petron and Solane-branded LPG increased by P0.45 per kg. effective November 1.

This adjustment corresponds to a P4.95 increase in the price of a typical 11-kilogram LPG cylinder.

According to reports, the price increase is due to the international contract price of LPG for this month. Other companies are also set to announce price adjustments for LPG today. Other companies have yet to announce their LPG price adjustments for this month. ICE with reports from PNA