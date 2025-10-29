Carinderia vendor from Siargao wins next-gen Toyota Tamaraw in TNT promo

A carinderia vendor and mother of three from Siargao won a Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw in TNT’s Anibersaya 25 promo, proving that even a simple load can lead to life-changing rewards.

Thirty-year-old Gloryjean B. Acido of Daku Island, Siargao, said she only purchased a TNT Saya All 99 load and joined the raffle on a whim. She later learned she was among TNT’s biggest winners this year.

Life-changing surprise

“Naghahalong saya at kaba,” she said, describing her reaction after discovering she had won the brand-new vehicle.

A loyal TNT subscriber for five years, Acido also runs a small loading business. She said the Toyota Tamaraw will significantly help support her family’s livelihood.

“Malaking tulong po ito lalo na sa asawa ko dahil siya po ay construction worker. Magagamit po ang sasakyan para sa mga materyales,” she shared.

Throughout its Anibersaya 25 campaign, TNT, the country’s largest mobile brand, has rewarded subscribers with smartphones, watches, cash, and other exciting prizes. During the grand draw, TNT also awarded a one-year supply of load to 25 lucky subscribers.

“Our Anibersaya 25 Raffle Promo is our way of celebrating this milestone year with our Ka-Tropas nationwide. Their continued loyalty inspires us to stay true to our mission of bringing saya to more Filipinos through value-packed offers and a superior mobile experience,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, FVP at Smart, TNT’s parent company.

Win up to ₱2.5M cash

To bring more “saya” to Ka-Tropas, TNT is launching its Surepresa promo, giving subscribers the chance to win up to ₱2.5 million in cash and other prizes.

Subscribers who load select TNT promos will earn raffle entries for weekly and grand prizes. Weekly cash rewards include ₱25,000 from Week 1–8, ₱100,000 on Week 9, ₱500,000 on Week 10, and ₱1 million on Week 11, leading to the ₱2.5 million grand prize.

To join, subscribers may text SUREPRESA to 5858. The higher the load amount, the more tokens and raffle entries earned, increasing chances of winning life-changing prizes. PR