Carlo Biado crowned Predator WPA Men's World 10-Ball champion

Carlo Biado of the Philippines crowned himself the new Predator WPA Men's World 10-Ball champion after securing a 3-1 set victory over Japanese Naoyuki Oi in their title showdown at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on Sunday (Philippine time).

The 40-year-old Biado, dubbed the "Black Tiger," dominated the first set with a 4-1 win over Oi.

In the closely contested second set, Oi edged the Filipino 4-3, leveling the championship match at 1-all.