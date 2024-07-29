Carlos Yulo vies for Paris Olympic gold medal in three gymnastics events

PARIS — Carlos Yulo had a stellar start in gymnastics and Joanie Delgaco rowed her way to the quarterfinals, propelling Team Philippines to a strong beginning in the Paris Olympics, according to Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“Our athletes displayed strong performances two days into the Games,” said Tolentino, who made the rounds of the venues where Filipino athletes were set to compete on Sunday. “We have to note that during the qualifying rounds, all athletes are giving their best to secure their spots in the next round.”

“It was tough for them, but they did an excellent job advancing,” he added.

On Saturday, Yulo made the finals of his signature events, floor exercise and vault, and the men’s all-around.

Delgaco wasn’t in the thick of the fight in women’s singles sculls of rowing on Saturday but the first-time Olympian secured a spot in the top 24 after winning Repechage 1 on Sunday to go deeper into the competition. PR