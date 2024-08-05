Carlos Yulo's 2 Olympic golds net P42M cash windfall, P32M condo, and more

Carlos Edriel Yulo's homecoming as a double gold medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics is made even sweeter with at least P42 million in cash incentives, a brand new P32 million fully-furnished three-bedroom condominium at McKinley Hill, a house and lot in Tagaytay, and a host of other perks as of August 5, 2024.

After his second gold medal victory in the men's artistic gymnastics vault finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics gymnastics competition at Bercy Arena on Sunday, August 4, the 24-year-old Yulo is set to receive P20 million from the Philippine government under the Republic Act (RA) 10699, also known as the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.

RA 10699 mandates awarding incentives of P10 million for every gold medal won in the Olympics, P5 million for silver, and P2 million for bronze.

Yulo will also claim P10 million from the International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), which has pledged to award P5 million for every Olympic gold medal, P3 million for silver, and P2 million for bronze.

The House of Representatives doubled his incentives to P6 million after committing to award him P3 million for his first gold medal in the men's floor exercise on Saturday, August 3.

Chooks To Go also announced on Monday morning, August 5, that they would reward Yulo with P3 million.

Megaworld also upgraded its reward for Yulo's historic feat to a P32-million fully-furnished three-bedroom condominium unit from a P24-million two-bedroom condominium unit. The giant real estate property is adding a P3 million cash incentive.