Carlos Yulo’s Olympic gold medal dream comes true; vies for second gold in Paris

All Carlos Edriel "Caloy" Yulo ever dreamt of, even as a young gymnast, was to win an Olympic gold medal. On Saturday, August 3, his lifelong dream finally came true after clinching the gold in the individual floor exercise of the men's artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On Sunday night, August 4, he stands a great chance to double the gold for the Philippines when he competes in the men's vault finals. He will compete against Jarman and Harry Hepworth of Great Britain, Nazar Chepurnyi and Igor Radivilov of Ukraine, Aurel Benovic of Croatia, Mahdi Olfati of Iran, and Artur Davtyan of Armenia

The 24-year-old Yulo dominated the men's floor exercise, scoring 15.000, dethroning defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel, who settled for bronze instead with a 14.933. Great Britain's Jake Jarman earned silver with a score of 14.966.