CARMELLE makes history as first Eurovision Asia champion

FILIPINO singer CARMELLE emerged as the first-ever champion of “Eurovision Song Contest Asia” held last Saturday, November 14, 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, bringing pride to the Philippines with her powerful and momentous performance of “Sobra-Sobra.”

CARMELLE captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing the exceptional talent and artistry of Filipinos through her powerful vocals, rapid-fire rapping, and dynamic dance moves. Her performance also paid tribute to iconic Filipino women whose names flashed on stage.

The Kapamilya artist secured the championship against finalists from Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Mongolia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Republic of Korea, Nepal, and Malaysia. She dominated both voting categories, leading the jury votes with 93 points and also topping the audience votes with 118 points to secure a combined score of 211 points and clinch the title of Eurovision Asia 2026 winner.

At the heart of her winning performance is “Sobra-Sobra,” an empowerment anthem penned by Mat Olavides and Nica del Rosario celebrating women’s strength, confidence, and self-worth. PR