CARMELLE set to represent PH at Eurovision Asia

THE Philippines’ first-ever “Eurovision Song Contest Asia” representative, CARMELLE, is all set to make her mark on the global stage as she performs “Sobra-Sobra” to vie for the top honor on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a heartwarming send-off program by ABS-CBN dubbed “CARMELLE: Sobra-Sobrang Send Off” attended by her family, friends, and her fans, the “Tawag ng Tanghalan: The School Showdown” winner and former “Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 2.0” housemate hopes to help put OPM on the global map by emphasizing its ability to connect with people across cultures.

“Yung goal ko talaga is to leave the global audience with a deep sense of connection. Maiintidihan po sana nila na yung Filipino music is universally relatable,” shared CARMELLE.

The Bicolana artist, who also won 7 gold medals from the 2019 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), revealed that joining the competition is a dream come true, as she has long aspired to perform on the international stage since childhood.

“Sa mga hindi nakakaalam, talagang international stage ang pinapangarap ko po. Lumaki ako na pinapanood ko yung mga Pussycat Dolls, Spice Girls, kasi po yan ang ipinapalabas ng nanay ko nung bata pa ako,” she said.

The Philippines’ bet is supported by Team CARMELLE, comprising of “Sobra-Sobra” songwriters Mat Olavides and Nica del Rosario, production head Jessamae Samson, stylist and creative director Ica Villanueva, and the whole ABS-CBN Music headed by Roxy Liquigan together with its overall creatives, content, and operations head Jonathan Manalo.

For Jonathan, CARMELLE’s journey on the global stage means proudly representing the Philippines and championing the empowered Filipino spirit.

“More than ABS-CBN, ito ay laban nating mga Pilipino. Lahat tayo, flag ng Philippines ang wine-wave natin dito. Nakakatuwa na si CARMELLE ay representation ng isang empowered Filipina,” Jonathan said.

Jessamae, meanwhile, believes that CARMELLE’s extraordinary talent will naturally shine in the competition.

“CARMELLE can sing, of course, given na magaling talaga. Maganda ang boses. But to dance and sing at the same time, and rap, in the global stage. That is very exciting for us,” Jessamae shared.

The send-off also surprised CARMELLE with messages from Apl de Ap, BINI, and her former “The Voice Kids” coach, Bamboo. Runners-up from the Philippine Selection Night, Marielle Montellano and SAGA, performed and wished CARMELLE luck in the grand finals.

CARMELLE surprised the attendees with the announcement for her upcoming solo concert “Unleashed,” happening on January 29 at New Frontier Theater.

She is performing against 10 other Eurovision Asia competitors from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Filipinos can watch the “Eurovision Song Contest Asia” live on Nov. 14 (Saturday), 9:30 PM on iWant, ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live. PR