CARMELLE's "Sobra-Sobra" is PH's entry to "Eurovision Song Contest Asia"

“SOBRA-SOBRA,” a powerful anthem of women’s empowerment composed by Nica del Rosario and Mat Olavides and performed by CARMELLE, emerged as the winner of the “Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026: Philippine Selection Night.”

CARMELLE, who first rose to fame after winning in “Tawag ng Tanghalan: The School Showdown,” will represent the country at the inaugural Eurovision Asia in Bangkok, Thailand on November 14.

Taking second place at the “Philippine Selection Night” last August 30 at the New Frontier Theatre was “Broken Beyond Repair,” written by Angelo Gonzales and performed powerfully by “Tawag ng Tanghalan” alumnus SAGA.

“Mapadama,” penned by Jeremy G and Jungee Marcelo and performed by “Tawag ng Tanghalan Duets” season 1 champion JM Dela Cerna and Marielle Montellano, was named third-place.

These songs bested seven other entries: Jungee’s “Between Bituin” performed by DNA; Nar Cabico’s “Cheri(e)” sung by Esang, Elha, Lance Reblando, and Nar; Jason Marvin’s “Di Yan (Red Flag)” performed by Jason Dy and Sassa; Hazel Faith Santos’ “Good For You” interpreted by Ryssi Avila; Angelo Calucin’s “Make It Exist” brought to life by AJAA; Stephen Tan’s “Reason to Live” performed by KHIMO; and Julius James de Belen and John Michael Conchada’s “Round N’ Round” interpreted by VVINK and WRIVE Russu.

The winners were determined by a combination of jury and public votes received during the live show: 40% votes from the jury, 40% votes from viewers from the Philippines, and 20% votes from other parts of the world.

Among the jury were veteran songwriter and FILSCAP president Nonoy Tan, songwriter Choi Padilla, concert and TV director Joane Laygo, musical director Louie Ocampo, and OPM singers Angeline Quinto, Jed Madela, and Vina Morales.

A special song number, “Mabuhay ang Musikang Pilipino” composed by ABS-CBN Music’s Jonathan Manalo for the competition, opened the show with vocals from AZTER, Bryan Chong, Ian Manibale, Klarisse de Guzman, Lyka Estrella, MIAH, and Reiven Umali.

ABS-CBN serves as the official Philippine broadcaster of “Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026,” reinforcing its commitment to bringing Filipino stories, music, and talent to audiences around the world.

“The Philippine Selection Night,” hosted by Vice Ganda, together with Alexa Ilacad and Darren, streamed live on iWant and was also available on ABS-CBN sa ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live. It also aired on TFC with a delayed telecast on MYX.

The event took X by storm in the Philippines, with multiple related topics leading the platform’s trending list, including #PhilipineSelectionNight, #EurovisionAsia, and #PSN2026. PR