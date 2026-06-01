Carmen’s Best pushes local dairy growth

THROUGH their World Milk Day celebration this June, Carmen’s Best hopes to raise awareness on the importance of locally produced fresh milk in a country dominated by exported dairy.

Fresh milk accounts for a mere 2% of dairy consumption in the Philippines, with the remaining 98% composed of imported, powdered, or highly processed alternatives. This heavy reliance on processed dairy presents a significant nutritional challenge for Filipinos, as such products often lack the optimal health benefits found in fresh milk. Because it isn’t heavily treated, fresh milk retains all the cow’s natural enzymes, vitamins, and proteins. In contrast, the high heat involved in sterilizing processed milk can destroy temperature-sensitive nutrients, such as Vitamins B12 and C.

Carmen’s Best bridges this gap between farm-to-table by committing to sustainable practices and modern dairy farming technology, ensuring that Filipinos have access to the 100% Fresh, 100% Local milk that they deserve.

How the best is made

Founded in 2011, Carmen’s Best started as a homegrown ice cream brand, selling premium, handcrafted flavors made exclusively with the fresh milk produced in its Laguna farm. Their partnership with the Metro Pacific group, and the partnership with the LR Group, enabled their mission of making quality dairy accessible to more Filipinos. With 2 farms, 3 plants, product availability across major supermarket chains, 500 food service partners, 8 scooping stations, and presence on major e-commerce platforms, they are now the largest local fully-integrated fresh dairy business in the country.

Only a few local dairy players have dared to invest into local production at the scale that Carmen’s Best has. Their long-term investment into their farms, technology, and infrastructure continues with their acquisition of Universal Harvester Dairy Farms Incorporated (UHDFI) in Bukidnon and the construction and opening of the Metro Pacific Dairy Farms in Laguna. These facilities have allowed them to establish both a nationwide footprint and a stable distribution line in Visayas and Mindanao.

Getting that signature Carmen’s Best quality milk begins with their cows. Believing that better cared-for cows yield better quality milk, they are raised in free-roaming barns with 24/7 ventilation, cooling systems, and regular showers to help combat the country’s humidity. Furthermore, they are also monitored through a digital tracking system that helps track its activity, health, and milk production. Their Holstein breed cows and modern tech and monitoring systems have allowed them to produce as high as 31L per day, which are the best yields seen in Asia. This is an impressive jump from the average milk yield of cows in the Philippines, which only amounts to 10–11L per day. The cows’ milk is transferred directly into cooling tanks through a closed pipeline system, making sure it stays clear of human hands for maximum freshness. There, it is gently pasteurized to give it that signature Carmen’s Best taste, creamy texture, and quality.

Despite their rapid expansion, the brand still holds onto their core values of purity, quality, and taste. At Carmen’s Best, all milk is made with no preservatives, no additives, and no overprocessing. While this process means that it has a shorter shelf life as compared to other types of milk, it also means that you’re getting milk in its purest and most nutritious form.

From the farm to the tables that matter

Celebrated annually on June 1, World Milk Day highlights the global significance of milk as a vital and nutrient-rich resource. This year, Carmen’s Best is participating in the celebration for the second consecutive year, bringing the wholesome goodness of fresh milk directly to the communities they serve.

The brand’s World Milk Day journey began last year when they first introduced their products through sampling and sales at the NDA Fair. For Carmen’s Best, allowing consumers to experience the distinct taste of fresh milk firsthand was a crucial step in engaging more Filipinos with their health and dairy advocacy.

Bolstered by an increased supply from their local dairy farms, the team was inspired to launch a larger initiative to give back to the communities surrounding their facilities. Their upcoming World Milk Day events in Brgy. Masaya, Laguna; Brgy. San Miguel, and Brgy. Basecamp in Bukidnon will feature fun activities and meaningful conversations about the essential role dairy plays in a balanced lifestyle. More than that, these initiatives are a show of gratitude towards the communities that have happily welcomed Carmen’s Best and continue to support them in this endeavor of making the Best accessible for all Filipinos. PR

This World Milk Day, fresh is best

Through World Milk Day, the brand aims to spark a shift in awareness, highlighting the vital importance of fresh, locally produced milk in a market long dominated by imported dairy. It has never been about just delighting the Filipino palette. It is about championing a future where every Filipino has access to the Best.

Building on the success of its fresh milk line, Carmen's Best is continually expanding its lineup to meet the diverse dairy preferences of the Filipino market. This expansion includes the kesong puti, a classic Filipino favorite, and the Carmen's Best Milk Bar, which transforms their signature fresh milk into a cool and indulgent treat. The brand is committed to growing its footprint in various dairy sectors. By expanding into new product categories, Carmen's Best aims to provide every Filipino with the opportunity to enjoy 100% Fresh, 100% Local quality while actively supporting the development of the domestic dairy industry.

Taste the 100% Fresh, 100% Local difference today! The Carmen’s Best Fresh Milk Line (Whole Milk, Low-Fat Milk, Low-Fat Chocolate Milk, Salted Caramel Milk, and Barista Fresh Milk) is available in 1L formats on the official Carmen’s Best website (www.carmensbest.com). 300ml bottles of select variants are available exclusively in 7-Eleven branches nationwide.

Carmen’s Best started as a homegrown ice cream brand in 2011, delighting Filipinos with its premium, handcrafted flavors made from the freshest milk from its farm in Laguna. With the investment and support from the Metro Pacific group, it has grown into a dairy brand, expanding into milk, cheese, and other dairy products in the near future that uphold the same standards of purity, quality, and taste.

Beyond creating premium local dairy products, Carmen’s Best is committed to strengthening the local dairy industry by championing farm-to-table freshness, investing in sustainable farming practices, and supporting Filipino farmers. With this, the brand continues to set the benchmark for excellence in dairy, inspiring pride in locally made products while nurturing a thriving future for Philippine dairy.

For more information, visit www.carmensbest.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @CarmensBestPH. PR