Case filed versus 9 alleged scammers

THE National Bureau of Investigation-Davao Region (NBI-Davao Region) announced on Sunday, October 15, 2023, that the case involving nine alleged scammers associated with a religious foundation in Davao City has been formally lodged with the prosecutor's office.

“Nagfile na kami ng kaso sa prosecutor's office last Thursday (October 13) for their investment scam (We filed the case in the prosecutor's office last Thursday (October 13) for their investment scam),” NBI Davao regional director lawyer Arcelito Albao said.

The investigation was prompted by a report from the Barangay Council, which noted that the foundation, established in 2020, had attracted members from various parts of Mindanao who were subsequently victims of an investment scam. This led them to enlist the assistance of NBI-Davao Region for surveillance and on-the-ground investigation.

“Since 2020 up to now millions of pesos na ang ilahang nakuha sa katawhan, ang kalooy niini, sa atoang nakita, mga pobre intawon ang mga biktima (Since 2020, they have already collected millions of pesos from the people. Unfortunately, most of the victims were poor)," the official added.

Arnolfo Cortez, the legal coordinator of the foundation, contested the NBI's right to conduct an investigation. He argued that they have been operating legally and are registered with various government agencies, including the Anti-Scam Unit, Security Council, and the City Government of Davao.

He said, “Correct me if I am wrong, naa ba sa provision sa atoang balaod nga mag conduct sila og warrant of arrest without proof of violation (Correct me if I am wrong, is it stated in the provision of our law that they could conduct warrant of arrest without proof of violation)."

Contrary to the foundation's stated mission, the investigation uncovered a pattern of scamming members from various municipalities, including Caraga, Cateel, Cotabato, Mati, and Gensan, among others.

The foundation purportedly organized medical missions, feeding programs, and Indigenous People’s related project assistance.

Additionally, they required members to pay P100 for identification cards (ID) for medical and fast food discounts, and P1200 for the opening of individual bank accounts. DEF