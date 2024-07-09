Cash bonus awaits Davao Palaro 2024 medalists

CASH incentives await Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) athletes who will win medals in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City.

Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao City sports coordinator Deony Ferolino bared this in an interview with dxDC-RMN

during the official send-off ceremony last July 2 at the Mintal Elementary School covered court.

He also said that aside from DepEd Davao Region awarding P25,000 for a gold medal, P5,000 for a silver, and P3,000 for a bronze, all medalists will also receive a corresponding cash bonus from their respective local DepEd divisions.

DepEd Davao regional director Allan Farnazo, in a recent Viber interview with SunStar Davao, reiterated the encouragement for student-athletes to strive for medals, emphasizing the rewards awaiting them.

"Gidasig nato sila. Gi-ingnan ko sila ready na ang incentives for the medalists (We have encouraged them. I assured them that incentives for medalists are ready). As always, we're trying to maintain their high morale. I motivated and encouraged them to perform their best in the Palaro," Farnazo said.

The 780-member Davraa delegation arrived in several batches in Cebu City from July 3 to 4.

DepEd-Davao regional sports director Alim Maguindanao also disclosed that the Davraa delegation, comprising athletes, coaches, chaperones, and officials, traveled via Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights, with a few flying through Cebu Pacific.

Among the 780 Davraa delegates, 516 are athletes, coaches, and chaperones, while 148 are delegation officials, medical staff, kitchen team members, and technical officials.

The Palaro opening is set for July 9, 2024.