Cash remittances hit US$3.04-B in June

CASH remittances from overseas Filipinos rose to US$3.04 billion in June, the highest monthly level recorded in the first half of 2026, as inflows from major source countries continued to support household incomes and domestic spending.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed cash remittances increased 1.7 percent from US$2.99 billion a year earlier. For the first six months, cash remittances reached US$17.15 billion, up 2.4 percent from US$16.75 billion in the same period last year.

Personal remittances, which include cash sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, also grew in June.

Personal remittances rose 1.8 percent year on year to US$3.39 billion from US$3.33 billion in June 2025. On a seasonally adjusted basis, they increased 0.4 percent from the previous month.

From January to June, personal remittances totaled US$19.12 billion, 2.4 percent higher than the US$18.67 billion recorded in the same period in 2025.

The steady flow of money from Filipinos abroad continues to help families meet everyday expenses, support household consumption and provide funds for education, health care and other needs.

The United States remained the biggest source of cash remittances during the first half, accounting for 39.4 percent of total inflows. Singapore followed with 7.2 percent and Saudi Arabia with 6.3 percent.

Other major sources included Japan at 5.1 percent, the United Kingdom at 4.8 percent, the United Arab Emirates at 4.4 percent, Canada at 3.3 percent, Qatar at 3 percent, Taiwan and South Korea at 2.8 percent each.

For land-based workers, the US accounted for 41.7 percent of cash remittances, followed by Saudi Arabia at 7.8 percent and Singapore at 6.3 percent.

The US also led among sea-based remittance sources with a 30.4 percent share, followed by Singapore at 10.6 percent and Japan at 7.6 percent.

The continued growth in remittances provides a steady source of foreign exchange while helping sustain consumer spending, an important driver of the Philippine economy. PR