Casino Plus awards 600 top creators in Angpao Rain Gala

IN A groundbreaking first, Casino Plus, the best online casino in the Philippines, awarded a total of ₱180 million in cash prizes to honor 600 video content creators during the Angpao Rain Gala, a historic celebration recognizing creativity, engagement, and community in the online casino space.

The high-profile event brought together top creators and industry figures for a night of glitz, recognition, and record-breaking rewards. Through this milestone event, Casino Plus reinforced its commitment to building long-term trust among its users and creator community.

History-making recognition for top Filipino content creators

The Angpao Rain Gala recognized content creators of Angpao-related content and campaign-period contributions, celebrating their achievements with a tiered cash prize system verified by Casino Plus officials using Brandwatch.

Top winners included 10 creators receiving ₱2 million each, 90 winners with ₱1 million, 200 winners with ₱200,000, and 300 winners with ₱100,000, a total of ₱180 million awarded to honor their efforts publicly.

A Casino Plus spokesperson said, “The Angpao Rain Gala represents our commitment to recognizing participation of content creators in a meaningful and transparent way. Awarding ₱180 million in cash to 600 video content creators demonstrates that we deeply value and recognize their efforts in helping co-create immersive experiences, foster creativity and build stronger bonds within our community. We honor their impactful contributions that greatly deserve real rewards, giving them recognition and a cause for celebration and camaraderie among content creators.”