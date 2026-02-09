Casino Plus awards 600 top creators in Angpao Rain Gala
IN A groundbreaking first, Casino Plus, the best online casino in the Philippines, awarded a total of ₱180 million in cash prizes to honor 600 video content creators during the Angpao Rain Gala, a historic celebration recognizing creativity, engagement, and community in the online casino space.
The high-profile event brought together top creators and industry figures for a night of glitz, recognition, and record-breaking rewards. Through this milestone event, Casino Plus reinforced its commitment to building long-term trust among its users and creator community.
History-making recognition for top Filipino content creators
The Angpao Rain Gala recognized content creators of Angpao-related content and campaign-period contributions, celebrating their achievements with a tiered cash prize system verified by Casino Plus officials using Brandwatch.
Top winners included 10 creators receiving ₱2 million each, 90 winners with ₱1 million, 200 winners with ₱200,000, and 300 winners with ₱100,000, a total of ₱180 million awarded to honor their efforts publicly.
A Casino Plus spokesperson said, “The Angpao Rain Gala represents our commitment to recognizing participation of content creators in a meaningful and transparent way. Awarding ₱180 million in cash to 600 video content creators demonstrates that we deeply value and recognize their efforts in helping co-create immersive experiences, foster creativity and build stronger bonds within our community. We honor their impactful contributions that greatly deserve real rewards, giving them recognition and a cause for celebration and camaraderie among content creators.”
A night to remember
Casino Plus Friend of the House Sachzna Laparan opened the ceremony, marking a celebratory milestone for Casino Plus and its creator community. To add sparkle to an unforgettable Gala Night for top content creators, Boaz Mariano and award winning actress Phoebe Walker hosted the festivities and FEMME Manila, Paul N Ballin, and AlJames rendered showstopping performances.
Commitment to community & fair play
Casino Plus remains dedicated to creating meaningful experiences that reward creativity, fair play, and giving back to the players it serves. The platform announced that the Angpao Rain Gala is just the beginning, with more exciting events lined up through 2026. Future campaigns and creator contests will be published on the official Casino Plus PH Facebook page.
The Angpao Rain Gala list of awardees can be accessed through the platform's official pages, including a livestream record of the event.
Learn more
The full list of awardees and a livestream of the Gala are available on Casino Plus’ official pages. Visit casinoplus.com.ph or follow Facebook/CasinoPlusPH for updates. PR