Casino Plus spreads holiday cheer with Angpao rain & Christmas lucky draw

This Christmas, Casino Plus is giving back to the community with festive surprises and exciting holiday activities. Under its Christmas campaign “Panalo ang Pasko, Pag Casino Plus ang Kasalo,” the platform is launching two major initiatives: Christmas Angpao Rain and the Christmas Lucky Draw via livestream, bringing joy and rewards to the community.
Christmas Angpao rain — A daily dose of holiday joy
Every evening at 8:00 PM, Casino Plus will host the Christmas Angpao Rain from December 12, 2025 to January 14, 2026, giving users a chance to receive daily rewards with just minimal participation. Rewards are fully redeemable with no additional conditions, making it simple and fun for everyone to join.
This initiative reflects Casino Plus’ commitment to giving back and sharing the holiday spirit with its community.
Christmas lucky draw — Premium gifts via livestream and mall redemption
Complementing the Angpao Rain, the Christmas Lucky Draw on December 12 to 31, 2025 offers daily opportunities to win premium physical gifts. Winners can conveniently redeem their prizes at well-known partner malls, making it easy to collect and enjoy the festive rewards.
Users who engage with the platform’s daily activities are automatically included in the next day’s livestream draw, and winners are notified through pop-ups, in-site messages, SMS, and customer service calls.
The livestreams will feature Casino Plus Ambassadors AJ Raval (Dec 15), Alden Richards(Dec 17), Maris Racal (Dec 18), and Barbie Imperial (Dec 19), alongside several high-profile influencers: Sachzna Laparan, Jak Roberto, Maui Taylor, Sheree Vidal Bautista II, Tony Labrusca, EA Guzman, Royce Cabrera, Teejay Marquez, Xyriel Manabat, Andrea Torres, and Zaijian Jaranilla, adding excitement and engagement.
Fans can interact with their favorite celebrities and influencers in real time while celebrating the season, making the holiday experience even more memorable.
Through these holiday initiatives, Casino Plus continues to give back to the community, spreading smiles, joy, and festive cheer. With opportunities to interact online with celebrities, win premium gifts, and redeem prizes at partner malls, everyone can join the celebrations and share in the spirit of giving this Christmas.
For more information, visit casinoplus.com.ph or follow https://www.facebook.com/CasinoPlusPH