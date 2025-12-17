Casino Plus spreads holiday cheer with Angpao rain & Christmas lucky draw

This Christmas, Casino Plus is giving back to the community with festive surprises and exciting holiday activities. Under its Christmas campaign “Panalo ang Pasko, Pag Casino Plus ang Kasalo,” the platform is launching two major initiatives: Christmas Angpao Rain and the Christmas Lucky Draw via livestream, bringing joy and rewards to the community.

Christmas Angpao rain — A daily dose of holiday joy

Every evening at 8:00 PM, Casino Plus will host the Christmas Angpao Rain from December 12, 2025 to January 14, 2026, giving users a chance to receive daily rewards with just minimal participation. Rewards are fully redeemable with no additional conditions, making it simple and fun for everyone to join.

This initiative reflects Casino Plus’ commitment to giving back and sharing the holiday spirit with its community.

Christmas lucky draw — Premium gifts via livestream and mall redemption

Complementing the Angpao Rain, the Christmas Lucky Draw on December 12 to 31, 2025 offers daily opportunities to win premium physical gifts. Winners can conveniently redeem their prizes at well-known partner malls, making it easy to collect and enjoy the festive rewards.

Users who engage with the platform’s daily activities are automatically included in the next day’s livestream draw, and winners are notified through pop-ups, in-site messages, SMS, and customer service calls.