THE Davao Association of Catholic Schools (Dacs) called on young people to turn their faith into action for the environment at the Laudato Si' Youth Congress and Festival 2026 on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

Dacs, through its Community Engagement Services Committee, organized the congress with the Bulwark Project Foundation Inc. at Assumption College of Davao in Agdao to celebrate the Mindanao Week of Peace. It carried the theme "Caring for Our Common Home, Building a Culture of Peace: Youth in Action for Integral Ecology."

The congress takes its name from Laudato Si' (Praise Be to You), Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical on the care for our common home, whose title comes from St. Francis of Assisi's Canticle of the Creatures. The encyclical calls on the faithful to "hear both the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor."

Drawing on that teaching, the congress sought to deepen students' ecological awareness and turn it into concrete action in their schools and communities, according to the organizers' concept note.

In his homily during the Eucharistic celebration that capped the congress, Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles said the gathering is set apart because it is "faith-based." People can care for the environment without God, and many do, he said, but a congress of Catholic schools brings in a dimension beyond science, rooted in the Church's teaching.

He noted that even non-believers and world leaders waited for Pope Francis to publish Laudato Si', even though the Pope "has no army, has no territory, has no financial clout."

Caring for creation, Valles said, is also a moral issue as the poor suffer first when the environment is destroyed.

"When we don't take care of God's gifts, it is an insult to God," Valles said.

He told participants not to be discouraged by being a small group, noting that Jesus began with a few humble companions and the Church grew strong. Efforts to care for creation are within God's plan and will "move slowly but surely," he said.

Youth and integral ecology

Welcoming participants on behalf of Dacs president Sr. Marissa Viri, Dacs executive director Jimmie-Loe Dela Vega linked environmental care to the Mindanao Week of Peace.

"There's only peace if we can nurture and preserve our environment," Dela Vega said.

Dennis Villegas, chief executive officer of the Bulwark Project Foundation and the festival's cultural coordinator, said organizers went to schools to gather ideas on what youth can do for the environment.

"We firmly believe that youth development and integral ecology are inseparable because caring for creation also means protecting human dignity, promoting justice, and nurturing hope for the future," Villegas said.

In an interview, he said Bulwark proposed the idea for the congress, and Dacs took it up because it is a network of schools that could bring in students faster.

He said most Catholic schools already observe and carry out Laudato Si' programs, and the congress was meant to celebrate those efforts.

"Even though small, pero at least it gives a lot of care para sa environment (Even though it is small, at least it gives a lot of care for the environment)," Villegas said.

Villegas is hopeful that the congress will be held every year and will also be brought to Digos, Tagum, and Mati. Bulwark will also hold a Laudato Si' Run on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2027, at SM Lanang to raise environmental awareness and support tree growing, according to the foundation's website.

Dr. Jeralyn Palero, focal person of the Dacs Laudato Si' Tree Growing Project, said ecological conversion begins with simple acts of stewardship.

"Planting a tree is an act of hope," Palero said.

The morning opened with an exhibit of Laudato Si' projects by Ateneo de Davao University, Holy Cross of Davao College, San Pedro College, the University of the Immaculate Conception, St. Peter's College of Toril and Sentro Mindanaw, alongside the host school. Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Davao Regional Director Anthony Sales, who visited the booths, urged students not to think their projects are too small or too simple to matter, citing projects that turn waste into value-added products.

In his keynote speech, National Youth Commission Assistant Secretary Juanquine Carlo Castro said fewer young people are volunteering.

He urged student councils and youth groups to register under the commission's Youth Organization Registration Program and join local youth development councils, where they can push for environmental policies in their communities.

"The best way to move forward is to collaborate and not compete," Castro said.

Faith, science and law

A panel discussion followed, examining care for creation through science, law, and faith.

Dr. Doris Montecastro, chairperson of the Environmental Science Department of Ateneo de Davao University, said water must be treated with respect and care, noting that fresh water makes up only about 2 percent of the world's water.

"Water is precious, but in the Laudato Si' framework, water is our brother or sister," Montecastro said.

She said the city's water supply, which used to come only from groundwater, now also draws from the Tamugan River through the Davao Bulk Water project. She warned that relying too much on groundwater can lead to saltwater intrusion and land subsidence, which worsens the effects of sea level rise.

During the open forum, she urged students to help address flooding and plastic waste in rivers, no matter what field they choose.

"You can be an engineer, you can be a social scientist, you can be a communicator. It doesn't matter what your major is," she said.

Atty. Mark Peñalver, executive director of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), urged the youth to speak up for nature, which cannot speak for itself.

Citing the Constitution's guarantee of the people's right to a balanced and healthful ecology, he said development should not compromise people's health and should work with nature, not against it.

"Development that compromises life is no development at all," he added.

Fr. Ritsche Gamaya, head of the Davao Verbum Dei Media Foundation Inc., said caring for creation calls for conversion.

"It's an invitation for us not only to plant trees and care for trees, but we also need a heart transplant. Meaning to say, we need to be converted," Gamaya said.

He urged the youth to reconnect with one another in a time when technology keeps people apart, and to journey together "from being entitled to being grateful."

Asked by a student what to tell young people who feel their actions are too small to make a difference, Gamaya said no action is too small "because big things start small."

"If you believe that you are a beloved of God, then you do everything for love," he said, answering another student who asked how caring for creation can genuinely express faith rather than just be a slogan.

The festival closed with a cultural concert, "Songs for Our Common Home," featuring students from Ateneo de Davao University, Assumption College of Davao, and Holy Cross of Davao College. GRS