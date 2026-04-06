CCC calls for sustained climate action beyond Earth Hour

PASIG CITY — The Climate Change Commission (CCC) joined the global observance of Earth Hour 2026 on March 28, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, calling on Filipinos to go beyond the symbolic switching off of lights and embrace long-term, sustainable habits to combat the climate crisis.

Now in its 20th year, the annual Earth Hour movement serves as a platform to raise awareness on climate change and biodiversity conservation, mobilizing millions of people across the globe to take collective action. This year’s theme, “Give an Hour for Earth,” aimed to create the "Biggest Hour for Earth" by encouraging people to spend 60 minutes doing something positive for the planet.

The event was supported by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., where he urged the public to adopt energy-saving habits and promote environmental responsibility amid global challenges, including the ongoing energy crisis.

“This year’s event provides a timely and relevant opportunity for us to reflect not only on the issue of climate change and environmental preservation, but also on the need to conserve energy and to limit fuel consumption amid the current global crisis.”

“Earth Hour reminds us that how we use energy affects us all and shows not just our ways but also the kind of future that we choose to build for our nation and our planet,” President Marcos added.

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje stressed that while the one-hour lights-off initiative demonstrates unity and environmental awareness, meaningful climate action must extend beyond the hour and translate into everyday practices.

“Climate action is not just about one hour of darkness. It is about what we do after the lights come back on. This is not just about turning off the lights. This is about giving life to our hopes and dreams for our country,” Borje said.

Anchored on this year’s themed focus, “Switch On Habits for Earth,” the CCC underscored the importance of integrating climate-conscious practices into daily life, such as conserving energy, reducing waste, avoiding single-use plastics, and planting and taking care of trees.

The Commission further highlighted that climate change is not only a lifestyle concern but a systems issue, requiring coordinated action from individuals, communities, government, and the private sector.

“This is why climate action today, particularly through the youth, should no longer be just an advocacy. It really should be a life that we are going to live,” Borje added.

The CCC reaffirmed its commitment to advancing policies and programs that promote climate action and sustainable development, in line with national priorities and global climate targets.

As the country observed Earth Hour, the Commission called on every Filipino to take part in building a climate-resilient and low-carbon future by making climate action a daily responsibility. PR