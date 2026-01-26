CCC highlights role of SKSU Youth in Sultan Kudarat

ISULAN, SULTAN KUDARAT — The Climate Change Commission (CCC) emphasized the vital role of the youth as future climate leaders and partners in building resilient communities during the Academic Recognition and 16th University Day of Sultan Kudarat State University (SKSU).

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E. A. Borje underscored that, while Sultan Kudarat is categorized under medium to low exposure to climate hazards based on the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), the province continues to experience intense heat and flooding, which directly affect communities and livelihoods.

“When floods hit Lambayong, Lutayan, and Palimbang, it is not statistics that suffer—it is families. When drought affects Esperanza and Isulan, it is not reports that go hungry—it is the farmers,” Borje said.

Borje stressed that climate change is no longer a distant or theoretical issue, but a lived reality for Mindanao communities—making education and youth participation critical to the country’s climate response.

With more than 15,000 students across seven campuses, SKSU was recognized as a strategic center of talent whose academic excellence can translate into meaningful climate action at the local level. Borje encouraged students to become proactive contributors and problem-solvers, emphasizing that knowledge must lead to service.

“Ang talino ninyo ang magiging panangga ng bayan. Ang kaalaman ninyo ang magiging sandigan ng lalawigan. At ang puso ninyo ang magiging lakas ng Republika.”

This also highlights the role of state colleges and universities and higher education institutions in implementing the National Adaptation Plan, noting that adaptation efforts are built not only in policy spaces, but in classrooms, laboratories, farms, and communities.

Borje encouraged SKSU to further strengthen its role as a technical partner of local government units in developing climate-resilient solutions.

SKSU offers a wide range of academic programs aligned with the development priorities of the province, including agriculture, engineering, information technology, education, and health sciences.

Its growing academic excellence is reflected in the recent achievement of three SKSU graduates who topped the licensure examinations for nursing, education, and engineering—underscoring the university’s impact in producing professionals vital to local development and resilience-building.

The event marked SKSU’s 16th University Day and recognized students who demonstrated academic excellence, perseverance, and commitment to service.

Present during the celebration were Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu, SKSU President Dr. Samson L. Mooa, Prof. Masrullizam Bin Mat Ibrahim, representative of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka, along with university officials, faculty members, and students.

For more information on the CCC’s climate mainstreaming activities, visit www.climate.gov.ph and www.facebook.com/CCCPhl. PR