CCC prepares PH team for global climate talks

QUEZON CITY — To ensure that the Philippines speaks with a singular, data-driven voice on the global stage, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) recently convened key government agencies for a comprehensive capacity-building and consultation meeting for the Philippine Delegation (PhilDel).

As the lead policy-making body of the government on climate change, the CCC is tasked with orchestrating a whole-of-government approach to international climate diplomacy. A core part of this mandate is ensuring that the lived realities of highly vulnerable Filipino communities—and the country's grassroots resilience strategies—are accurately translated into national priorities and global policy demands.

To achieve this, the CCC utilizes preparatory meetings not merely for administrative coordination, but as intensive capacity-building platforms. The primary objective is to arm Philippine negotiators with the advanced technical expertise, legal frameworks, and strategic negotiation skills required to navigate complex multilateral discussions.

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje underscored the importance of early, coordinated, and strategic preparation to ensure that the country’s positions are well-defined and responsive to national needs and global realities.

“As we prepare for these vital international negotiations, it is essential that we take a coordinated approach that brings together diverse perspectives from across government and society, so we can clearly define and prioritize the country’s needs and ensure that our positions effectively advance our climate goals and strengthen our engagement in the negotiations,” he said.

The discussions covered key expected outcomes, priority areas, and cross-cutting issues, with emphasis on strengthening policy coherence, enhancing partnerships, and expanding access to climate finance.

This capacity-building initiative is especially critical as the PhilDel prepares for highly technical engagements this year, including the 64th Session of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB64) and the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31).

CCC Commissioner Rachel Anne S. Herrera emphasized that the country’s preparations must remain firmly anchored in national policy frameworks to ensure continuity and impact.

“Our preparations for SB64 and COP31 must also focus on strengthening implementation partnerships, institutional coordination, and investment readiness in support of our national climate priorities, particularly those set out in our National Adaptation Plan and our Nationally Determined Contribution,” she said.

The National Adaptation Plan (NAP), developed under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., provides a comprehensive roadmap for building climate resilience across sectors and communities. By grounding the country’s negotiating positions in the NAP, the Philippines seeks to advance solutions that reflect local realities while securing stronger international support for adaptation.

The Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), on the other hand, outlines the country’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pursue a low-carbon development pathway.

The consultation forms part of the government’s standard preparatory process ahead of international negotiations. This process is where priorities are set, capacity-building and institutional strengthening needs are identified, and the concerns of communities are assessed to advance strategic and responsive climate positions.

As the lead agency for climate negotiations, the CCC convened a meeting that brought together representatives from key national government agencies comprising the PhilDel, including the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, Department of Agriculture, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Energy, and Department of Finance.

The PhilDel also includes representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, underscoring the Philippines’ whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach to climate action and international engagement.