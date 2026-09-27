CCDO stresses support to Davao City coops

THE Davao City Cooperative Development Office (CCDO) reiterated its active commitment to delivering technical, operational, and financial support services to all operating cooperatives across the city.

Speaking at the iSpeak Media Forum on Sept. 24, CCDO Officer-in-Charge Prialyn Carpio emphasized that the office maintains an open-door policy, providing technical assistance, training, and community engagement guidance to any group seeking to strengthen member trust and operational integrity.

Carpio confirmed that representatives from the Agdao Multipurpose Cooperative (AMPC)—including their new general manager—recently paid a surprise visit to the CCDO office to seek guidance on restoring member confidence and participating in upcoming city initiatives.

The visit follows a high-profile leadership dispute at AMPC’s Obrero branch, where internal factional conflicts since March 2025 led to forced breaches, criminal charges, Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) interventions, and a recent September 13 police-mediated settlement.

Carpio clarified that regulatory oversight and legal dispute settlements fall strictly under the jurisdiction of the CDA rather than local government offices.

"Dili pud ako in the position or authority to comment about kung unsa gyud ang nahitabo sa ilahang cooperative" (I am not in the position or authority to comment on what really happened in their cooperative), Carpio stated, emphasizing that the CCDO does not mediate disputes or take sides, but remains willing to entertain any group seeking advice on proper community engagement and technical compliance.

Carpio pointed out that maintaining regulatory compliance remains the primary operational challenge for the city's 473 operating cooperatives registered as of December 2025.

To assist local groups in securing their required CDA Certificates of Compliance, the CCDO deploys hands-on cooperative development officers across all 11 political districts.

The office offers 14 specialized modules alongside two mandatory CDA training courses completely free of charge to help local officers meet governance and renewal requirements.

Carpio added that qualified cooperatives can access institutional financial assistance, while individual members in good standing—including PWDs, women, and marginalized sectors—may apply for micro-enterprise start-up capital.

CCDO invited all local cooperatives to participate in the upcoming October Cooperative Month Celebration to further promote solidarity and socio-economic collaboration. GRS