CCTV footage probed in alleged extortion

The complaint was filed at the San Pedro Police Station by Marco, a 45-year-old man from Zamboanga City who was visiting Davao at the time.

According to Marco, a group of gay men knocked on the door of his hotel room, claiming they had been hired by him. However, he denied hiring any masseuses.

When Marco refused their services, they allegedly forced him to hand over his cellphone and demanded payment for the taxi they had taken. The group quickly fled the hotel, boarding a waiting tricycle. Despite the efforts of the hotel security guard, they escaped, prompting Marco to report the incident to the San Pedro Police Station, expressing his disappointment over the situation.

Police Captain Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), confirmed that the San Pedro Police is investigating the incident. Officers have been stationed in the area due to complaints about a group of women regularly loitering there between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

“We are closely monitoring this incident. Our PS-2 San Pedro Police Station is reviewing the CCTV footage to identify those responsible. We are also assigning officers to the area, especially after receiving complaints that many women loiter there late at night. We will monitor their activities,” said Captain Tuazon to SuperBalita Davao on Friday, October 12, 2024.

The DCPO indicated that this incident appears to be isolated. JPC