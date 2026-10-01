CDRRMO-Central 911 welcomes new emergency responders

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO)-Central 911 held its graduation rites and pinning ceremony for 94 more emergency responders, in line with the unit’s 24th Founding anniversary on September 27, 2026.

The ceremony marked the successful completion of the comprehensive training program for full-fledged responders Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), as well as the completion of specialized training for Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The graduates will be assigned as Emergency Calls Answering Point and Dispatch (ECAPD) call takers, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) personnel, Fire Auxiliary members, Ambulance Operators, full-fledged Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, EMS personnel, and Emergency Medical Dispatchers (EMD).

Ret. PLt Col. Alfredo D. Baloran, head of the CDRRMO, reminded the new responders that wearing the uniform signifies more than being assigned to a position but it also means accepting the responsibility to remain prepared, disciplined, and compassionate in serving the public.

“To our new graduates, remember always, wearing the uniform is not simply given the position. Timan-a na. It means accepting responsibility to remain ready, discipline, and compassionate. (To our new graduates, always remember that wearing the uniform is not simply being given a position. Remember that it means accepting the responsibility to remain ready, disciplined, and compassionate),” he said.

Baloran also underscored the vital role of EMS personnel, noting that their work often involves responding to victims in difficult and life-threatening situations where immediate medical assistance is needed before patients reach the hospital.

“Ang trabaho sa Emergency Medical Services, dili na siya lalim. Dili siya basta-basta na trabaho. No room for mistakes (The work of Emergency Medical Services is not easy. They perform crucial, very crucial, work. No room for mistakes),” he said.

Councilor Alberto T. Ungab, on behalf of the City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen disaster risk reduction and management through capacity-building, training, and the development of competent and dedicated responders.

“We must continue to ensure that our communities are more equipped not only to respond to disasters, but also to anticipate risk and contribute to safer communities,” he said.

The CDRRMO Central 911 Unit currently has a total force of 559 emergency responders to serve the people of Davao City. CIO