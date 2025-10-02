Davao

CDRRMO: Davao City river flood drill 7/10

RIVER-WIDE FLOOD SIMULATION. Personnel from the Barangay 19-B Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (BDRRMO) aboard a rubber boat conducted a rescue simulation during the third river-wide flood drill on Saturday, September 27, 2025, near the riverbank of El Rio Vista Village in Bacaca, Davao City. The Davao City Government, through the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), conducted its flood simulation exercise in barangays along the Davao River. Barangay officials and residents participated in the drill and familiarized themselves with the designated evacuation areas. The drill also comes after a number of individuals were found dead after being swept away at the Mini Asik-Asik Falls in Calinan.
RIVER-WIDE FLOOD SIMULATION. Personnel from the Barangay 19-B Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (BDRRMO) aboard a rubber boat conducted a rescue simulation during the third river-wide flood drill on Saturday, September 27, 2025, near the riverbank of El Rio Vista Village in Bacaca, Davao City. The Davao City Government, through the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), conducted its flood simulation exercise in barangays along the Davao River. Barangay officials and residents participated in the drill and familiarized themselves with the designated evacuation areas. The drill also comes after a number of individuals were found dead after being swept away at the Mini Asik-Asik Falls in Calinan.Ralph Llemit/SunStar Photo
Published on

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) rated the recent river-wide flood simulation exercise (Simex) a 7 out of 10, citing both commendable efforts and areas for improvement.

Rodrigo Bustillo, CDRRMO officer, said disaster preparedness requires proactive measures so that communities are ready before calamities strike. He noted that some barangays, particularly Waan, Tigatto, 1-A, and 2-A, still need to strengthen their response capacity despite having their own Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Teams (BDRRMTs).

“Barangay responders play a vital role as they are the first to act during disasters,” Bustillo said, adding that these barangays must also engage more actively in the city’s monitoring system to remain alert to threats.

On a positive note, he cited improvements in information dissemination and compliance with evacuation protocols, pointing out that Dabawenyos are now more responsive to advisories and siren alerts compared to previous years.

All barangays along the Davao River, from Mandug to Bucana, took part in the drill, which Bustillo stressed is mandatory. “So that they themselves know what to do when flooding occurs. So far, all of them are participating,” he said in a radio interview on September 29.

CDRRMO Assistant Department Head Rudy Encabo also expressed satisfaction with the exercise, saying participants applied lessons from previous meetings and training.

The river-wide drill was conducted on September 27 and involved 13 barangays: Mandug, Waan, Maa, 9-B, 9-A, 10-A, 5-A, 8-A, 3, 2-A, 1-A, Bucana, and Matina Crossing.

Earlier, on September 21, CDRRMO also held a Simex in five downstream barangays of the Lipadas River—Crossing Bayabas, Marapangi, Lisada, Lubogan, and Sirawan—identified as highly vulnerable to flooding due to heavy rainfall in the highlands. RGP

disaster preparedness
Flood drill
Davao City
Davao CDRRMO
Davao River
simex
Flood Preparedness
Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Teams

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph