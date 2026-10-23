CDRRMO, Phivolcs, OCD mark areas, structures along Tamugan Fault

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs), the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and other agencies, marked areas and structures located on or along the Tamugan Fault during the fifth Walk the Fault on October 20-23, 2026.

The Tamugan Fault is one of the fault segments in the Central Davao Fault System, which includes the 33-kilometer Lacson Fault, the 33-kilometer Pangyan-Biao Escuela Fault, the 18-kilometer Dacudao Fault, the 12-kilometer New Carmen Fault, and the Colosas Fault.

The Walk the Fault activity sought to inform communities about the hazards of the 25-kilometer Tamugan Fault, which can generate a magnitude 6.7 earthquake, and to strengthen preparedness and resilience through information and education campaigns on the Central Davao Fault System, along with hazard mapping and identification of appropriate preparedness and response measures.

The barangays covered during the four-day activity were Gumalang, Malagos, Subasta, Tagakpan, Camansi, Cawayan, Alambre, and Tagluno.

Communities living along the fault line were gathered and informed about the potentially affected areas and structures, earthquake hazards, necessary safety precautions, and other guidance on what to do before, during, and after ground shaking.

Alfredo Baloran, CDRRMO head, said that many structures directly on or along the fault lines predate fault-mapping initiatives, which makes this activity even more important to ensure that Dabawenyos are aware of the hazards and are prepared for earthquakes.

“We are here to give information, identification of the fault lines, and give some insights on what you need to do before, during, and after kung mayroong pag-alog ng lupa o earthquake (We are here to give information, identify areas along fault lines, and give insights on what you need to do before, during, and after a ground shaking or earthquake),” he said.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message read by Baloran, also stressed the importance of the Walk the Fault activity in strengthening community earthquake preparedness and disaster resilience.

“Through this Walk the Fault activity, communities in Davao City can learn more about the Central Davao Fault System. Identifying areas traversed by the fault, understanding the hazards that come with it, and determining appropriate preparedness and response measures are essential to strengthen our city’s earthquake preparedness and disaster resilience,” he said.

“By validating and documenting fault segments, identifying potentially affected areas and structures, and raising public awareness of earthquake hazard, we empower our communities to take appropriate precautions and respond more effectively when emergencies arise,” Duterte added.

Jennifer E. Porgarillas, Gumalang barangay captain, expressed their gratitude to the city government and partner agencies for the mapping initiatives, highlighting the benefits to the community.

“Dako kaayo ni’ng tabang sa amoa especially sa mga lumulupyo sa affected areas (This is a big help for our community, especially to the residents of the affected areas),” she said. CIO