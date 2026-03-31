CDRRMO raises Blue Alert for Holy Week

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and placed it under Blue Alert Status for Holy Week.

In a document signed by CDRRMO head Alfredo Baluran, the Blue Alert Status will run from March 29 to April 5, 2026. The status calls for close monitoring of activities in churches across Davao City.

“All members of CDRRMC are hereby directed to maintain a heightened state of alert and intensify close monitoring efforts within their respective areas,” the CDRRMO said.

The office also directed members to ensure that precautionary measures and interventions are properly implemented.

Under Blue Alert Status, Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees (BDRRMCs) and volunteer groups must closely monitor Holy Week activities within their respective areas of responsibility (AOR).

The BDRRMCs will provide emergency medical services and ensure that personnel and volunteers are prepared to respond to any incidents.

Earlier, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) deployed 1,084 personnel across the city for Holy Week. Of the total, 608 are police officers, while 476 are members of the Public Safety and Security Auxiliary assigned for Palm Sunday.

Authorities will station personnel in all 46 churches to manage crowds, assist churchgoers, and ensure public safety during religious gatherings.

Holy Week is one of the most significant religious observances for Catholics in the Philippines. It begins with Palm Sunday, followed by Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday, and culminates on Easter Sunday with the traditional “sugat,” a reenactment of the meeting between the risen Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary. RGP