Davao

CDRRMO raises Blue Alert for Holy Week

Women sit beside displays of devotional items such as rosaries, crucifixes, and statues of saints outside San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City as Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, March 29, 2026. They offer religious items to devotees preparing for prayer and reflection.
Women sit beside displays of devotional items such as rosaries, crucifixes, and statues of saints outside San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City as Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, March 29, 2026. They offer religious items to devotees preparing for prayer and reflection.Leighton Angcan/HCDC, SunStar Intern
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THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and placed it under Blue Alert Status for Holy Week.

In a document signed by CDRRMO head Alfredo Baluran, the Blue Alert Status will run from March 29 to April 5, 2026. The status calls for close monitoring of activities in churches across Davao City.

“All members of CDRRMC are hereby directed to maintain a heightened state of alert and intensify close monitoring efforts within their respective areas,” the CDRRMO said. 

The office also directed members to ensure that precautionary measures and interventions are properly implemented.

Under Blue Alert Status, Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees (BDRRMCs) and volunteer groups must closely monitor Holy Week activities within their respective areas of responsibility (AOR).

The BDRRMCs will provide emergency medical services and ensure that personnel and volunteers are prepared to respond to any incidents.

Earlier, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) deployed 1,084 personnel across the city for Holy Week. Of the total, 608 are police officers, while 476 are members of the Public Safety and Security Auxiliary assigned for Palm Sunday.

Authorities will station personnel in all 46 churches to manage crowds, assist churchgoers, and ensure public safety during religious gatherings.

Holy Week is one of the most significant religious observances for Catholics in the Philippines. It begins with Palm Sunday, followed by Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday, and culminates on Easter Sunday with the traditional “sugat,” a reenactment of the meeting between the risen Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary. RGP

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