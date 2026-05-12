CDRRMO warns vs river, coastal swimming

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) directed Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management Councils (BDRRMCs) to closely monitor rivers and coastal areas amid sudden weather changes.

"Atoang constant na reminder sa atong barangay through the BDRRMC na always gyud na nila i-monitor ang ilahang kasapaan labi na gyud dili mag kumpyansa kay naay kusog kusog na pag-ulan sa upstream (It is our constant reminder to our barangays through our BDRRMCs to always monitor the rivers, especially if there is heavy rainfall in the upstream)," CDRRMO head Alfredo Baloran said.

Baloran said that heavy rainfall may cause embankment of water in the tributaries that are often not immediately monitored.

"[Ang embankment] delikado na siya kung mabuak to siya naa gyud volume sa tubig na mag flash flood (These embankments can be dangerous, once they break, huge volume of water may cause flash flood)," he said.

Baloran said that more than rivers, those who are swimming along the coastal road are also warned.

He said that the Coastal Road area can be dangerous for swimming due to the high probability of huge waves and the presence of tetropods or wave-dissipating concrete blocks that can pose harm to swimmers.

"Ginaremind always dili lang sa atong kasapaan but also sa atoang mga beaches nga kadtong mangaligo mag amping gyud.(We always remind those swimming in rivers and also in the coastal waters to stay safe and alert)," Baloran said

He said that Dabawenyos are also urged to hydrate, to avoid sun exposure, and to wear sun protection with the rising heat index during daytime, which hits more or less 40 degrees during peak hours. CIO