Ceap addresses key issues in PH private education

THE Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (Ceap) panel and board of trustees gathered in Davao City on Tuesday morning, November 12, for the 2024 National Convention Press Conference. They discussed the ongoing challenges faced by private education institutions in the country.

With the theme "Pilgrims and Agents of Hope: Embracing Synodality," the 2024 CEAP convention is attended by 3,500 participants, including guests, education stakeholders, exhibitors, and partners in Catholic and private education.

Key topics discussed during the press conference included government funding, public-private partnerships, the state of private schools, the regulatory environment, and the role of education groups in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

Fr. Albert N. Delvo, Chairperson of the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (Cocopea) and President of Ceap emphasized the organization’s commitment to helping communities amid hardships.

"This theme embodies both a journey of faith and a profound responsibility to society," Fr. Delvo said. "As pilgrims, we walk forward with hope and resilience, and as agents, we are called to drive social transformation with courage and compassion."

Br. Edmundo Fernandez, FSC, CEAP Treasurer and President of the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities (Paascu), noted the potential benefits of public-private partnerships in addressing challenges like overcrowded classrooms and limited resources.

For years, public-private sector collaboration has been a subject of ongoing debate. Various studies and frameworks have been proposed, but the main challenge remains in putting these ideas into practice.

The goal is to ensure that both sectors work together effectively, providing equal support and resources.

To bring this vision to life, a practical partnership is needed, where both sectors collaborate to enhance educational outcomes. This involves sharing resources, supporting teachers, and ensuring that every student has access to quality education. True collaboration is key to addressing these challenges and creating a sustainable, inclusive education system.

Founded in 1941, the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (Ceap) is the national organization representing Catholic educational institutions nationwide. It currently has around 120 Catholic school superintendents and over 1,484 member schools.

As a nonprofit, Ceap operates through regional educational associations spread across all 17 regions of the Philippines. DEF