CEB resumes Iloilo-Tacloban, launch Iloilo-Zamboanga flights Piso Sale

CEBU Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, is set to open two new routes from Iloilo, resuming flights from Iloilo to Tacloban and opening a new direct flight from Iloilo to Zamboanga. This brings the total number of direct flights from the City of Love to other areas to 11 by end November, further boosting the Iloilo hubs interconnectivity to the rest of the Philippines and other international destinations.

Starting October 27, 2024, CEB will operate flights between Iloilo and Tacloban 4x weekly — every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Meanwhile, flights between Iloilo and Zamboanga will commence on October 28, 2024, and operate 3x weekly — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

“The addition of our new domestic routes from Iloilo aligns with our mission of making air travel accessible to a wider range of passengers. We look forward to flying more Juans across our growing inter-island network and better enabling them to discover the beautiful islands of the Philippines,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer.

To celebrate the new routes, starting today until September 15, 2024, passengers may book direct flights from Iloilo to Tacloban and Zamboanga for as low as PHP 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period is from October 27 and 28, 2024, until May 31, 2025.

With CEB’s latest routes, travelers from Iloilo are invited to try the local delicacies and visit historical landmarks in Tacloban and Zamboanga. Meanwhile, travelers hailing from these two destinations are encouraged to visit Iloilo’s ancestral houses and explore its famous Gigantes Islands.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail of other add-ons. CEB also offers other payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets.

CEB operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Book your flights now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale. PR