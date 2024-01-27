CebPac starts Bulgaria Air operations to Davao

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines' budget airline, has started operating Bulgaria Air flights to and from Davao, offering every Filipino more opportunities to explore the stunning landscapes and vibrant culture of the King City of the South.

CEB started operating Bulgaria Air flights on January 14 to supplement its fleet amid the growing demand for air travel. Aside from Davao, the aircraft will also fly twice daily between Manila and Cebu.

CEB will operate the two A320ceo aircraft under its damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air four times daily between Manila and Davao from January to March 2024.

During an interview, CEB Director for Corporate Communications Carmina Romero said the agreement can be extended depending on the market.

"It's something we can explore extending, it really depends on the need," Romero said, adding that CEB already has aircraft orders on the way.

She said, "So pagdumating na yung in-order naming eroplano and we expect these to support capacity, then that will be better kasi we will have enough aircraft to fly our passengers." she said.

Also known as ACMI, damp leasing is an agreement between two airlines, where the lessor provides an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) to the lessee.

“Cebu Pacific remains committed to Davao, its main hub in the Mindanao region. We will continue to explore various opportunities to continue making air travel to and from Davao safe, affordable, and accessible for every Juan,” Romero said.

In January, CEB is scheduled to fly from Davao to the following destinations: Manila with a frequency of 10 times daily; Cebu at four times daily; Iloilo once daily; Zamboanga at 11 times a week; Bacolod at five times a week; Cagayan de Oro at four times weekly; Clark thrice weekly; Siargao thrice weekly; and Tagbilaran thrice weekly.

CEB reported that it currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. With PR