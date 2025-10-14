Cebu approves financial aid for Davao Oriental

IN A gesture of solidarity between two quake-hit regions, the Province of Cebu has approved a P5 million financial assistance for Davao Oriental, which was struck by a magnitude 7.4 earthquake on October 10. The donation aims to help the province in its ongoing disaster response and rehabilitation efforts.

The assistance follows Cebu’s own recovery from a recent tremor that caused damage across parts of the province. Despite this, Cebu officials said it was important to “stand with Mindanao” during its time of need.

On October 14, the 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Cebu passed a resolution authorizing Governor Pamela Baricuatro to donate P5 million to the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental. The measure was certified as urgent by Baricuatro, who earlier announced Cebu’s intent to send financial aid to the devastated province.

The resolution was authored by Provincial Board Members Stanley Caminero and Red Duterte, with PB Member Raymond Calderon as co-author, and was approved en masse by the provincial board.

This latest provincial aid is separate from the Cebu City Government’s earlier donation, which included P232,000 in financial aid, 34,000 bottles of water, and other essential supplies for quake victims in Davao Oriental.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced the relief effort on October 13, saying that the city is finalizing the logistics for its separate P7 million aid package for northern Cebu residents who were also affected by another recent earthquake.

“I was able to talk with the governor of Davao Oriental. He said that the earthquake might be strong, but it’s not as damaging as the Bogo City earthquake,” Archival said in Cebuano, noting that he is in coordination with Davao Oriental officials for the delivery of the assistance.

To bolster its humanitarian effort, the Cebu City Government launched a donation drive dubbed “Tabang Para sa Davao Oriental ug Ubang Dapit sa Mindanao”, inviting Cebuanos to contribute food, water, blankets, hygiene kits, and other relief items.

A donation booth was opened in front of the Cebu City Legislative Building, operating daily, where residents could drop off their contributions.

Archival underscored the city’s commitment to stand by Mindanao, recalling how Dabawenyos extended support to Cebu during past calamities.

“The people of Davao and Mindanao have always been with us whenever Cebu faced disasters. This time, it’s our turn to extend our hand and stand with them,” the mayor said. “Help will be on the way from the people of Cebu City.”

Help with a taste twist

In a symbolic gesture of cultural unity, Archival also announced that Cebu City’s relief packs to Davao Oriental will include danggit, dried mangoes, chicharon, and otap — products often associated with Cebu’s identity and hospitality.

“To the people of Mindanao, the people of Cebu City hear you. Help is on the way — with a little taste of Cebu’s joy,” the mayor wrote on Facebook.

The lighthearted gesture came after a viral post by a Dabawenyo netizen humorously requested that Cebu include otap and danggit in its donations.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck offshore Manay, Davao Oriental, at 9:43 a.m. on October 10, followed by a 6.8-magnitude tremor at 9:12 p.m., devastated several coastal municipalities. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has since recorded over 1,200 aftershocks.

As of press time, the death toll has risen to eight, while more than 400 individuals* were injured. At least 125,000 families were affected, prompting the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental to declare a state of calamity.

Both Cebu and Davao Oriental have experienced powerful earthquakes in the same month. DEF