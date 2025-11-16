Cebu guv thanks Dabawenyos for additional assistance

CEBU Governor Pam Baricuatro thanked the people of Davao for once again extending assistance to the province after it was struck by Typhoon Tino.

“Thank u Davao & Duterte family for extending help to Cebu, as always,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

On November 12, 2025, around 16 trucks carrying 4,000 family food packs, 2,000 bottles of water, medicines, and other essential items were deployed for affected families.

In addition, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief Alfredo Baloran will personally deliver ₱3.9 million in financial aid to the Cebu provincial government and to cities and municipalities placed under a state of calamity following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30, 2025.

Of the total amount, ₱1 million will go to the Cebu provincial government and ₱500,000 to Bogo City. The municipalities of Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Madridejos, Sogod, Tabuelan, San Remigio, and Borbon will each receive ₱300,000.

The assistance will be sourced from the 30-percent Quick Response Fund (QRF) portion of Davao City’s five-percent Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund. The city still has about ₱200 million remaining in its QRF, reserved for local emergencies.

On October 1, the Cebu Provincial Board declared a state of calamity to mobilize resources and support communities affected by the earthquake.

Previous aid

Davao City also sent assistance to Cebu on October 2, 2025, consisting of 5,000 food packs and non-food items, along with inter-agency personnel such as social workers and psychologists, to support areas affected by the September 3, 2025 earthquake.

The assistance package included 5,000 food packs — each containing five kilos of rice and canned goods — 5,000 bottles of water (500 ml each), and 30 boxes of assorted medicines, including vitamins, supplements, and cough remedies.

Around 57 personnel were deployed as part of the city’s relief operations. The contingent included 18 medical staff, seven social workers, and several CDRRMO responders, who were tasked with providing emergency care, psychosocial support, and rescue assistance.

Netizens’ sentiments

Responding to Baricuatro’s post, Anna España said that Davao City is consistently among the first to extend help, especially during natural disasters.

“Thank you to the People of Davao and the Dutertes for always being there in times of crisis,” she said.

Another user, Malou Rapoy, commented that Bisayan people have always helped one another, especially during calamities. Others also expressed their gratitude for the aid sent to Cebu. RGP