Cebu Pacific Accepts Brand New A321neo

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, welcomed on March 21 its third aircraft delivery for the year, a brand new A321neo, underscoring the airline’s commitment to advance sustainability and strengthen its operational resiliency amid the rising demand in air travel.



The aircraft is the first A321neo that CEB received this year. It used sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on its delivery flight from Hamburg, Germany to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.



“We take pride in adding more SAF-powered aircraft into our growing fleet. This aircraft delivery represents the strides we are taking towards minimizing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainability in the aviation sector,” said Alex Reyes, CEB Chief Strategy Officer.



SAF is a drop-in fuel, with similar characteristics as conventional jet fuels. It does not require any adaptations to the aircraft or engines and does not have any negative impact on performance. The use of SAF results in up to 80% reduction in carbon emissions across the fuel’s lifecycle.

CEB currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified commercial fleet mix of eight (8) Airbus 330s, 36 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.



The airline aims to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028. Airbus NEOs are the latest-generation aircraft that burn 15 percent less fuel per flight compared to the previous generation. The reduction in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions.



CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. PR