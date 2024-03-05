Cebu Pacific brings back Piso Sale on 28th Anniversary

From March 3 to 7, 2024, guests may book flights to select local and international destinations for as low as PHP 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

The travel period will run from August 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, allowing guests to book CEB’s lowest fares in advance and visit their target destinations during their preferred season.

CEB is also offering up to 28 percent off on select add-ons for the whole month to further offer the best value to travelers planning to go on budget trips.

If you’ve been looking to satisfy your seafood cravings in Roxas and General Santos, dive into the clear waters of Cebu and Dumaguete, or enjoy some peace and quiet in the natural wonders of Bacolod, this is your sign to book a flight with CEB.

If you’re in the mood to enjoy the theme parks in Singapore and Hong Kong, take a cultural trip in Tokyo and Seoul, or learn about the native wildlife in Sydney, CEB can make your journey convenient through its direct flights from Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail themselves of add-ons.

CEB also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Don’t be the Juan to miss out on the first Piso Sale of the year! Book your seats now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale. PR