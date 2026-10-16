Cebu Pacific brings sustainable ground operations initiative to Clark Airport

CEBU Pacific (CEB) has become the first carrier to use bridge mounted equipment (BME) at Clark International Airport (CRK), expanding its push for more sustainable ground operations.

Since October 2026, CEB has been using BME installed by CRK operator Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD). The system supplies electricity and cooled air directly to aircraft parked at the gate, reducing the need to run jet fuel-powered auxiliary power units (APUs).

By drawing on airport-supplied power and cooling, aircraft use less fuel while parked, which helps lower emissions and noise during ground operations.

"Cebu Pacific fully supports Clark International Airport's APU OFF initiatives as part of our commitment to more sustainable operations. By reducing our reliance on onboard power generation while aircraft are parked, we can help lower fuel consumption and emissions. We are proud to be the first airline to use this airport facility at Clark," said Lei Apostol, CEB vice president for customer service operations.

LIPAD noted that the BME installation is part of its sustainability efforts to reduce fuel use, emissions, and noise at the airport.

"The operation of our new Bridge Mounted Equipment (BME) is inline with CRK's commitment to a more sustainable operations and help our airline partners reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. We are grateful for Cebu Pacific's support for this initiative," said Noel Manankil, President and CEO of LIPAD.

The move follows CEB's adoption of BME in Cebu in 2024, where it was also the first carrier to use the equipment. The airline has also deployed electric ground support equipment (GSE), ground power unit (GPU) and air-cooling units (ACU) at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), which helps reduce emissions compared and reliance on the aircraft's APU when on the ground.

Through these efforts, CEB continues to work with airport partners to improve ground operations and reduce their environmental impact.

CEB operates 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. PR