Cebu Pacific cited for gender equality, inclusive workplace

CEBU Pacific (CEB) has been recognized by the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (PBCWE) for advancing diversity and inclusion, making it the first and only local carrier to be assessed for its gender equality and workplace inclusion efforts.

The award, conferred on June 30, follows the successful completion of 17 initiatives under the Gender Equality Assessment, Results and Strategies (GEARS) framework, spanning leadership accountability, flexible work arrangements, workplace safety, and LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

"We take pride in being the first and only local carrier to have our workplace practices independently assessed under the GEARS framework, but we don't aspire to simply be first. Our focus is on building a workplace where everyone can grow and succeed. That means continuing to strengthen our programs, listening to our people, and sustaining the progress we've made so inclusion remains part of how we work every day," said Felix Lopez, CEB Chief Human Resources Officer.

Among CEB's diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are the extension of healthcare benefits for employees' same-sex and common-law partners, along with mandatory DEI training for leaders and new hires. Backing these efforts is the Juan CEB Community (JCC), the airline's employee resource group championing inclusion for women, LGBTQIA+ employees, solo parents, and persons with disabilities.

This commitment extends beyond CEB's own workforce. In June 2026, the airline welcomed three Deaf student interns from De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde's School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies (SDEAS) through its FLY Internship Program, with employees first taking part in a Deaf Awareness Session to build understanding of Deaf culture and inclusive communication ahead of their arrival.

CEB also highlighted progress in gender representation, with women now making up 54% of its management workforce -- a growth trend that extends to technical and operational roles as well, including among pilots.

PBCWE is an independent business coalition that helps organizations strengthen gender equality and workplace inclusion by benchmarking their policies and practices against international standards through the GEARS framework. PR