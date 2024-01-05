Davao

Cebu Pacific completes 2023 aircraft deliveries

BIG BOOST. Cebu Pacific receives on January 3, 2024, the first of the two (2) A320ceo aircraft under its damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air, aimed at strengthening CEB's fleet to meet the continued rise in passenger demand. The aircraft has a 180-seat capacity and will fly passengers on selected flights from Manila to Cebu and Davao from January to April 2024. Also known as Acmi, damp leasing is an agreement between two airlines, where the lessor provides an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (Acmi) to the lessee. PR
Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, finishes 2023 strong as it completed its 19 aircraft and engine deliveries for the year, fulfilling its goal to improve its operations and address the growing demand for air travel.

Of the latest aircraft deliveries for November and December, two (2) are Airbus A330neo, while the rest are A321neo, A320neo, and A320ceo. These brand-new aircraft have increased CEB’s commercial fleet size to 77.

“Cebu Pacific achieved a historic milestone with a record number of aircraft deliveries this year. These additions to our fleet not only bolster our capacity to fly more passengers but also underscore our commitment to ensure every Juan gets to fly to their destinations,” said Alex Reyes, CEB Chief Strategy Officer. PR

