Cebu Pacific cuts flights amid Middle East crisis

CEBU Pacific (CEB) will implement temporary network adjustments, including frequency reductions and flight cancellations, in response to the Middle East crisis.

These changes are driven by the impact of the crisis on global fuel prices, which have more than doubled compared with 2025 averages.

Flight cancellation

Several international routes will be affected by suspensions and reduced flight frequencies between April and October 2026. The Davao–Bangkok (Don Mueang)–Davao route (Flight 5J 5964/5965) will be suspended from April 13 to October 23, 2026, while the Iloilo–Bangkok (Don Mueang)–Iloilo route (Flight 5J 5970/5971) will be suspended from April 17 to October 24, 2026. Additionally, the Iloilo–Singapore (Flight 5J 283) and Singapore–Iloilo (Flight 5J 284) routes will be suspended from June 15 to October 23, 2026, and June 16 to October 24, 2026, respectively. The Clark–Hanoi–Clark route (Flight 5J 5872/5873) will also be suspended from May 2 to October 25, 2026.

Meanwhile, several routes will experience reduced flight frequencies. The Cebu–Singapore (Flight 5J 547) and Singapore–Cebu (Flight 5J 548) routes will operate five times weekly instead of daily from April 16 to October 24, 2026, and April 17 to October 25, 2026, respectively. The Manila–Jakarta (Flight 5J 759) and Jakarta–Manila (Flight 5J 760) routes will be reduced from seven to four weekly flights within similar periods in April to October 2026. Likewise, the Manila–Kuala Lumpur (Flight 5J 501) and Kuala Lumpur–Manila (Flight 5J 502) routes will operate five times weekly instead of daily starting mid-April until late October 2026.

For long-haul routes, Manila–Melbourne (Flight 5J 049) and Melbourne–Manila (Flight 5J 050) flights scheduled on May 14, 28 and May 15, 29, respectively, will be reduced from five to four weekly flights. Similarly, Manila–Sydney (Flight 5J 039) and Sydney–Manila (Flight 5J 040) flights scheduled on select dates in May to early June will operate five times weekly instead of daily.

We understand that these changes may disrupt travel plans, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Affected passengers have been informed and provided with the following options through the Manage Booking portal on the CEB website https://www.cebupacificair.com/manage-booking:

1. Free Rebooking

Rebook your flight without fare difference subject to availability up to 30 days before or after your original flight.

2. Travel Fund

Instantly convert the value of your fare to Travel Fund, which you can use for future trips. The Travel Fund stored in the MyCebuPacific account does not expire and can be used to book for anyone.

3. Refund

Request a refund of your fare. Processing time depends on your form of payment.

CEB is proactively taking measures to ensure stable and sustainable operations. These network adjustments have been carefully implemented to address the current impact, with the rest of our network expected to operate as scheduled.

We encourage customers to keep their contact details updated via the CEB website or mobile app, and to check CEB’s social media channels for the latest advisories.

We thank our passengers for their continued understanding and support. PR