Cebu Pacific earns UN gender award

CEBU Pacific (CEB) placed second runner-up in the Gender-Inclusive Workplace category at the 2026 Philippines Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards, organized by UN Women Philippines.

The WEPs Awards, guided by a global framework established by UN Women and the UN Global Compact, recognize and celebrate bold actions, innovative initiatives, and measurable results that advance gender equality and promote inclusive workplaces.

CEB was the only Philippine carrier among this year’s honorees, earning recognition for its efforts to expand opportunities for women across the organization.

“In aviation, some careers have traditionally been seen as men's roles. At Cebu Pacific, we want to change that narrative. We want more women not only in leadership, but also in our cockpits, hangars, and other areas where they have historically been underrepresented. Having women hold 41% of our executive positions is encouraging, but our ambition goes further. It's about ensuring that capability, performance, and character — not gender — determine how far someone can go. This recognition tells us we're making progress, but more importantly, it reminds us that there is still much more we can do,” said Felix Lopez, CEB Chief Human Resources Officer.

In 2025, women held 41% of CEB’s executive positions, compared with the industry average of 31%, as cited in the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 25by2025 report.

Beyond representation in leadership, CEB invests in women's professional development through employee-led initiatives and industry partnerships. Its empowHER organization, under the Juan CEB Community (JCC), provides women employees with opportunities to exchange experiences, build professional networks, and support one another's career development.

CEB also works with industry partners to advance gender equality. In 2023, it became the first airline to join the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (PBCWE), an organization that advocates workplace gender equality and women's economic empowerment. Through this partnership, CEB uses PBCWE's Gender Equality Assessment, Results and Strategies (GEARS) framework to evaluate its policies and identify areas for improvement.

The airline extends these efforts beyond its workforce by encouraging more young women to explore careers in aviation. In October 2025, CEB hosted the Philippine launch of Women in Aviation International – Philippines during Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD). The event featured aircraft tours, hands-on activities, and opportunities for young Filipinas to interact with women pilots, engineers, mechanics, and cabin crew.

Through these efforts, CEB continues to support women's participation at every stage of their aviation careers, helping build a more inclusive industry.

CEB currently serves 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. PR