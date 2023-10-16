Cebu Pacific enhances NAIA experience ahead of Undas

CEBU Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, is committed to providing safe, affordable, and convenient air travel to every Juan flying to their home provinces this All Saints’ Day as it rolls out several measures to enhance passenger experience at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA T3).

International passengers bound for non-visa destinations may use the kiosks near Aisle E to complete their check-in process. They only need to scan the barcode from their itinerary receipt or enter their booking reference number. Passports can also be scanned through the kiosk for verification.

Previously, international passengers needed to check in at the counter to verify their travel documents before printing their boarding passes. Passengers with no check-in bags may go straight to the boarding gate after they have their boarding passes printed. Other travel documents that need further verification may be checked at the bag drop counters.

Furthermore, passengers affected by flight disruptions who are entitled to receive meals can now simply present their boarding passes to the following CEB-accredited stores within NAIA T3 7-Eleven, Bus Gate Goodies, Chatime, EBG, Global Topps, andKaishu.

Lei Apostol, CEB vice president for Customer Service Operations, said, “Cebu Pacific is focused on ensuring the safety and comfort of our passengers, especially during peak travel periods. We are committed to improving our services at NAIA T3 so that our customers can travel more conveniently and easily reach their destinations.”

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Officer-in-Charge Brian Andersen Co lauded CEB’s efforts to improve passenger experience at NAIA T3.

“MIAA and Cebu Pacific are working closely with each other to ensure a seamless experience for the riding public. These initiatives are in line with our overall goal to make traveling easier and more enjoyable for passengers passing through NAIA,” Co said.

CEB advises its passengers to check in online via the official CEB mobile app or via the Manage Booking section of the CEB website to avoid long lines at the airport. Both options are available from seven days up to one hour before the scheduled time of departure for domestic flights, and up to four hours before scheduled departure for international fliers.

Passengers are also encouraged to allot time for traffic going to the airport. Passengers must be at the NAIA Terminal 3 and 4 at least three hours before departure for domestic flights, and four hours for international flights. Passengers traveling to Dubai are allowed to check in as early as seven hours before departure.

All check-in counters close one hour before the scheduled departure time to ensure there is sufficient time for all necessary pre-flight procedures. After checking in, passengers are advised to proceed directly through immigration and final security to avoid delays. Boarding commences 45 minutes before the scheduled departure. PR