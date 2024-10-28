Cebu Pacific inaugurates additional flights from Davao

CEBU Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, has inaugurated the additional domestic and international flights from Davao, making Mindanao’s economic and cultural center even more connected with the Philippines and the rest of the world.

Starting October 27, 2024, CEB will operate daily flights between Davao and Caticlan and Puerto Princesa, and 4x weekly flights to Hong Kong. Meanwhile, 3x weekly flights to Bangkok-Don Mueang will begin on October 28, and 3x weekly flights to Tacloban will commence on October 29.

“We are thrilled to expand our network to and from Davao, strengthening the city’s connectivity both locally and globally. With the addition of these domestic and international flights, Cebu Pacific reaffirms its commitment to supporting Davao’s growing role as a key economic hub. These routes offer greater convenience for travelers and open new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange, all while promoting inclusive growth in the region,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

Previously, passengers from Davao had to book connecting flights from Manila and spend up to 8 hours traveling to reach Hong Kong and Bangkok with layovers. With CEB’s direct international flights from Davao, passengers will no longer need to pay more for an additional stop or wait at another airport during their layover.

From Davao, passengers may now reach Hong Kong and Bangkok in 3.5 hours and save up to 5 hours in travel time. Passengers from Davao may also save up to 35% on one-way fare to Hong Kong and up to 99% on one-way fare to Bangkok on direct flights with CEB.

The direct flights from Davao to Caticlan, Puerto Princesa, and Tacloban will open new opportunities for travelers to explore each destination’s iconic attractions, delectable cuisine, and vibrant culture. Currently, CEB also operates direct flights to Manila, Cebu, Clark, Bacolod, Cagayan De Oro, Iloilo, Siargao, Tagbilaran, and Zamboanga from Davao.

“With added flights, passengers from Davao have same-day return options. Fly to Manila, Cebu, or Iloilo in the morning, have your meeting and come back to Davao in time for dinner at home. CEB continues to offer flexible flight schedules to our passengers so they can make the most out of their day,” Iyog said.

CEB operates to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

