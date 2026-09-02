Cebu Pacific launches foundation to help build stronger, more resilient communities

AS CEBU Pacific (CEB) marks its 30th anniversary, it is extending its long-standing spirit of connection beyond air travel with the launch of Cebu Pacific Foundation Inc. (CPFI).

The Foundation’s mission is to support resilience and advance sustainable tourism through nature-based solutions. It will work with the local organizations, private sector, civil society, development institutions, and the government to reduce disaster and climate risks, protect ecosystems, strengthen livelihoods, and create opportunities for sustainable local economies.

“For three decades, Cebu Pacific has connected people, places, and opportunities. Through our Foundation, we hope to build on that role by connecting people on the ground with the institutions, expertise, and resources they need to protect the natural environments that sustain them and create better opportunities for their families,” said Xander Lao, CPFI Chairman and President.

The Foundation’s first major project, the Resilience & Inclusive Support for Empowerment of Capiz Coastal Communities Project (RISE Capiz Coast Project), will commence in Barangay Culajao, Roxas City, before expanding to other areas in the city and the municipalities of Ivisan and Panay in Capiz.

It aims to restore 100 hectares of degraded coastal areas through mangrove rehabilitation, with a goal of reaching 500 hectares by 2030. Beyond ecosystem restoration, the project will provide capacity-building in livelihoods, DRR-CCA, and other interventions tailored to the needs of people who depend on the coast.

For Katunggan sa Culajao Salbaron Association, Inc. (KACUSA), which leads local stewardship efforts in Brgy. Culajao, the project is also an opportunity to restore ecosystems and livelihoods affected by Typhoon Yolanda. “We were greatly affected by Typhoon Yolanda, disrupting our eco-tourism activities and our income sources. We are grateful and hopeful that this partnership will not only restore our mangrove forests, but also help revive tourism, strengthen our economic situation, and create new opportunities for our families,” said Christopher Dasal, KACUSA President.

RISE Capiz Coast will be implemented with Futures, Inc., a Japan-based climate finance-linked project developer, and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), an international conservation organization.

The Foundation welcomes collaborations with organizations and individuals committed to advancing meaningful environmental and economic outcomes through shared expertise, resources, and local leadership. For partnership inquiries, participation in Foundation initiatives, or investment in impact opportunities, please contact Voltaire P. Alferez, CPFI Executive Director, at contact@cebupacificfoundation.org.

To learn more about Cebu Pacific Foundation, visit www.cebupacificfoundation.org. PR