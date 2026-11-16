Cebu Pacific marks 30th year with Dreamer Plane

CEBU Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, is bringing more Filipino dreams to the skies as it officially unveiled its special livery aircraft — the Dreamer Plane — marking a major milestone in its 30th anniversary celebration.

The Airbus A321neo aircraft, which arrived in Manila from Airbus’ facility in Hamburg, Germany on November 8. At the time of its arrival, the Dreamer Plane became the world’s #1 most-tracked aircraft on real-time flight tracker Flightradar24, drawing global attention to the Philippine aviation industry and providing a platform to showcase the country’s creative scene.

The aircraft features a commissioned design by Cebu-based art duo Happy Garaje, transforming the aircraft into a flying canvas that celebrates Cebuano creativity, Filipino aspirations, and the millions of journeys made possible by CEB over the past three decades.

“Cebu Pacific started with a simple but ambitious dream of making flying accessible to more Filipinos. Thirty years later, we are proud of how far that dream has taken us and the millions of Filipinos who have been part of our journey. The Dreamer Plane is a celebration of that progress, but also a reminder that there are still so many more dreams to help take flights as we continue connecting people to new places, experiences, and opportunities,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer.

To celebrate the arrival of the aircraft, CEB held a fun event on November 10 at its headquarters in Pasay City filled with live music and exciting games. The event not only offered the public its first-ever look at the Dreamer Plane but also honored the airline’s Cebuano identity and commitment to serving Filipinos.

During the event, Happy Garaje signed the aircraft’s landing gear, symbolizing the collaboration behind the Dreamer Plane and served as a lasting tribute to CEB’s homegrown roots, the people who bring its vision to life, and its continued mission of connecting every Juan to more possibilities.

Rooted in CEB's beginnings as a Cebuano dream, the Dreamer Plane pays tribute to the people, culture, and aspirations that have shaped both the airline and the communities it serves. Its illustrations bring together familiar symbols of Cebu, alongside elements that reflect the foundation of the airline.

At the center of the design is the Dreamer Girl, a character representing the universal desire to travel, explore, and discover what lies beyond one's immediate environment. She embodies the aspirations of passengers who have taken their first flights, visited new destinations, and pursued new opportunities through CEB.

Other illustrations draw inspiration from Cebu's cultural heritage and identity, including puso (hanging rice), mangoes, and a guitar. A boy riding a bicycle also pays tribute to the vision of the late John Gokongwei Jr., whose dream laid the foundation for the airline.

Meanwhile, 53 stars spread across the top of the aircraft represent the cities and municipalities of Cebu, recognizing the province and its people as an integral part of the airline's story.

The aircraft's signature palette of sky blue, ocean blue, sunny yellow, and tropical green further reflects CEB's identity and the destinations it connects.

As CEB reaches further heights, the Dreamer Plane carries forward the same belief that started it all: that every dream deserves to take flight. PR